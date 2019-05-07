Celine Dion Shares Cheeky Message to Katy Perry After Met Gala Kiss

Celine Dion has hilariously reacted to a photo of her sharing a kiss with Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala.

The two were snapped during a sweet embrace inside the event, where Perry was dressed as a cheeseburger.

“I kissed a burger and I liked it 🍔💛,” Dion, 51, wrote alongside a photo of the moment which she shared on her Instagram on Tuesday.

Perry had pulled an epic costume change prior to greeting Dion, turning up to the glitzy gala as a chandelier then switching into the burger outfit once inside.

Meanwhile, Dion looked like she could be part of a chandelier -- dripping in glittering silver threads as part of a metallic fringed gown by Oscar de la Renta.

The singers weren’t the only ones making headlines at the event. Cardi B, Jared Leto, Gwen Stefani and more also turned heads with their outfits.

See more on their wild costumes below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Katy Perry Transforms From Chandelier to Cheeseburger Inside the 2019 Met Gala

NEWS: Met Gala 2019: Cardi B Goes All Out With Her Sprawling, Camp-Themed Outfit

NEWS: Met Gala 2019: Jared Leto Accessorizes With a Replica of His Own Head

Related Gallery