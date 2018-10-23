Celine Dion Wishes Twin Sons Happy Birthday With Sweet New Pic

Celine Dion couldn't be more excited to celebrate a special day with her twin boys, Nelson and Eddy.

The Canadian pop superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a rare family photo to commemorate her twins' eighth birthdays.

"My sweet boys, you are turning 8 today and you make me proud every day," Dion wrote, alongside a photo of herself, he twins, and her eldest son, René-Charles. "I love you with all my heart and wish you a very happy birthday!"

In the photo, Dion is smiling and playing around with her sons, who are each holding up peace signs, as René-Charles smiles on in the background.

Dion -- who welcomed all three of her sons with late husband René Angélil -- doesn't share many photos of her charming sons, but when she does it's always alongside a kind and loving tribute.

Back in January, to celebrate René-Charles' 17th birthday, the "Power of Love" songstress shared a cute pic of her and her son, captioned with a heartfelt message.

"I love you more and more each day, and I'm so proud of the young man that you've become," Dion marveled in the touching B-day post. Check out the video below to see the adorable mother-son snapshot.

