Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43: Sterling K. Brown, Kerry Washington & More Celebs Pay Tribute to Actor
Chadwick Bosemandied after a battle with cancer on Friday at the age of 43. The Black Panther star was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago and died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, per a statement on his Instagram.
The news left former co-stars, friends and fans in shock, many not knowing the actor was battling cancer. Following news of his death, Sterling K. Brown, who starred in Black Panther with Boseman, took to Twitter to express his sadness.
"I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed," he wrote.
Fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo also wrote a heartfelt message, "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."
Kerry Washington wrote: "A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power."
See more tributes below:
