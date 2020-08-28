Chadwick Bosemandied after a battle with cancer on Friday at the age of 43. The Black Panther star was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago and died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, per a statement on his Instagram.

The news left former co-stars, friends and fans in shock, many not knowing the actor was battling cancer. Following news of his death, Sterling K. Brown, who starred in Black Panther with Boseman, took to Twitter to express his sadness.

"I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed," he wrote.

Fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo also wrote a heartfelt message, "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."

Kerry Washington wrote: "A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power."

See more tributes below:

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQNpic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

This brother right here. Wow. No words. This life. https://t.co/tjHTMzLi9o — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 29, 2020

Wakanda Forever.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 29, 2020

This broke me. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020

F*ck this yr. He was battling stage 4 cancer while being our superhero. & to think people made fun of him for the weight loss. The tongue is a powerful weapon. Be wise in how you use it. Hoping he never doubted his royalty. Praying for his family



Long live the king #ripchadwickpic.twitter.com/CCUNP4CsdM — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

When Ryan Coogler first introduced the cast of Black Panther at ComicCon in 2016, I was on the floor in the dark watching, crying, knowing that I was witnessing cinema history. I felt such hope. To lose Chadwick Boseman now, in these times, is just unspeakablly sad. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 29, 2020

This is so incredibly sad. Rest in Power and in Peace Chadwick. 💔 https://t.co/iTQ8bibj3T — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

