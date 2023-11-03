Sales & Deals

Chanel No. 5 Perfume Never Goes on Sale — But It's 25% Off During Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Chanel Number 5
Chanel
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:48 AM PDT, November 3, 2023

This stunning early Amazon Black Friday deal makes the iconic Chanel fragrance cheaper than ever.

Black Friday is a great time to get some of the biggest discounts on gifts during the holiday season. If you're shopping for the best perfume gifts for someone on your Christmas list, you can snag a huge discount on one of the most iconic scents out there today at Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Right now, Chanel No. 5 is majorly marked down at Amazon. The Chanel No.5 scent is nothing short of iconic and the classic fragrance is 25% off, bringing the regular price of $174 down to $130. This is the best deal we've ever seen on Chanel No.5, so we recommend adding it to your cart before it disappears.

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.

$174 $130

Shop Now

With a blend of floral fragrance notes including iris, jasmine, rose, and lily-of-the-valley, the perfume's floral aldehyde bouquet is the epitome of Gabrielle Chanel's initial request: "a woman's perfume, a scent of woman." Extravagant, powerful and dripping in romance, Chanel No. 5 is a fragrance unlike any other. 

Naturally, this luxury fragrance from the famous French fashion house doesn't come cheap. That's why this Amazon deal is a can't-miss early holiday steal. This is the best time to start holiday shopping if you're looking to save, and perfume makes one of the best gifts for women.

 

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Perfume Gift Sets to Shop This Holiday Season

Gifts

The Best Perfume Gift Sets to Shop This Holiday Season

Indulge Your Senses With These 13 Fall Perfumes for Women

Best Lists

Indulge Your Senses With These 13 Fall Perfumes for Women

The Best Fall Fragrances for Men in 2023: Azzaro, Givenchy, Le Labo, Calvin Klein, Kilian and More

Best Lists

The Best Fall Fragrances for Men in 2023: Azzaro, Givenchy, Le Labo, Calvin Klein, Kilian and More

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

Gifts

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

Countdown to Christmas With The Best Advent Calendars of 2023: Beauty, Coffee, Wine, Toys and More

Best Lists

Countdown to Christmas With The Best Advent Calendars of 2023: Beauty, Coffee, Wine, Toys and More

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals to Shop Early: Save on Skincare, Makeup, Fragrances and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals to Shop Early: Save on Skincare, Makeup, Fragrances and More

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Gifts

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Walmart’s Early Holiday Sale Is Here with Can't-Miss Beauty Deals

Sales & Deals

Walmart’s Early Holiday Sale Is Here with Can't-Miss Beauty Deals

The 20 Best Beauty Launches of Fall 2023

Beauty & Wellness

The 20 Best Beauty Launches of Fall 2023

Tags: