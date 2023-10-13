Beauty & Wellness

Chanel No. 5 Perfume Never Goes on Sale — But It's 41% Off at Amazon Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Chanel Number 5
Chanel
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:17 AM PDT, October 13, 2023

Prime Day is over, but this stunning deal makes the iconic Chanel fragrance cheaper than ever.

Missed October Prime Day? It's still a great time to get some of this fall's biggest discounts ahead of the busy holiday season. If you didn't shop the best Prime Day perfume deals this week, you can snag a huge discount on one of the most iconic scents out there.

Right now, Chanel No. 5 is majorly marked down at Amazon. The Chanel No.5 scent is nothing short of iconic and the classic fragrance is 41% off, bringing the regular price of $174 down to $103. This is the best deal we've ever seen on Chanel No.5, so we recommend adding it to your cart before it disappears.

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Get 41% off Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance.

$174 $103

Shop Now

With a blend of floral fragrance notes including iris, jasmine, rose, and lily-of-the-valley, the perfume's floral aldehyde bouquet is the epitome of Gabrielle Chanel's initial request: "a woman's perfume, a scent of woman." Extravagant, powerful and dripping in romance, Chanel No. 5 is a fragrance unlike any other. 

Naturally, this luxury fragrance from the famous French fashion house doesn't come cheap. That's why this Amazon deal is a can't-miss early holiday steal. This is the best time to start holiday shopping if you're looking to save, and perfume makes one of the best gifts for women.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Is Now Available

Gifts

The Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Is Now Available

Bobbi Brown's 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Is Available Now

Beauty & Wellness

Bobbi Brown's 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Is Available Now

The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Gifts

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Walmart’s Early Holiday Sale Is Here with Can't-Miss Beauty Deals

Sales & Deals

Walmart’s Early Holiday Sale Is Here with Can't-Miss Beauty Deals

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

Gifts

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

The 20 Best Beauty Launches of Fall 2023

Beauty & Wellness

The 20 Best Beauty Launches of Fall 2023

Tags: