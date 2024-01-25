Valentine's Day is a great time to get some of the biggest discounts on gifts for the special someone in your life. If you're shopping for the best perfume gifts for significant other, you can snag a huge discount on one of the most iconic scents out there today at Amazon's Valentine's Day sale.

Right now, Chanel No. 5 is majorly marked down on Amazon. The Chanel No.5 scent is nothing short of iconic, and the classic fragrance is 15% off, bringing the regular price of $174 down to $140. This is the best deal we've ever seen on Chanel No.5, so we recommend adding it to your cart before it vanishes.

With a blend of floral fragrance notes including iris, jasmine, rose, and lily-of-the-valley, the perfume's floral aldehyde bouquet is the epitome of Gabrielle Chanel's initial request: "a woman's perfume, a scent of woman." Extravagant, powerful and dripping in romance, Chanel No. 5 is a fragrance unlike any other.

Naturally, this luxury fragrance from the famous French fashion house doesn't come cheap. That's why this Amazon deal is a can't-miss early holiday steal. This is the best time to start Valentine's Day shopping if you're looking to save, and perfume makes one of the best gifts for women.

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

