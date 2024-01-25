Sales & Deals

Chanel No. 5 Perfume Rarely Goes on Sale — But It's Discounted Right Now on Amazon Ahead of Valentine's Day

Chanel Number 5
Chanel
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:19 PM PST, January 25, 2024

This stunning Amazon Valentine's Day deal makes the iconic Chanel fragrance less expensive than ever.

Valentine's Day is a great time to get some of the biggest discounts on gifts for the special someone in your life. If you're shopping for the best perfume gifts for significant other, you can snag a huge discount on one of the most iconic scents out there today at Amazon's Valentine's Day sale.

Right now, Chanel No. 5 is majorly marked down on Amazon. The Chanel No.5 scent is nothing short of iconic, and the classic fragrance is 15% off, bringing the regular price of $174 down to $140. This is the best deal we've ever seen on Chanel No.5, so we recommend adding it to your cart before it vanishes.

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.

$161 $140

Shop Now

With a blend of floral fragrance notes including iris, jasmine, rose, and lily-of-the-valley, the perfume's floral aldehyde bouquet is the epitome of Gabrielle Chanel's initial request: "a woman's perfume, a scent of woman." Extravagant, powerful and dripping in romance, Chanel No. 5 is a fragrance unlike any other. 

Naturally, this luxury fragrance from the famous French fashion house doesn't come cheap. That's why this Amazon deal is a can't-miss early holiday steal. This is the best time to start Valentine's Day shopping if you're looking to save, and perfume makes one of the best gifts for women.

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

 

