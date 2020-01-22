A good love is worth fighting for!

ET has learned that Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back together a little more than a month after the pair first called it quits.

The rekindled romance was first reported by E! News. A source told the outlet that the Logan Lucky star and the English pop star "took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other."

News that the pair had split first broke on Dec. 19. The pair first sparked their romance in October 2018, several months after Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan had called it quits after eight years of marriage.

At the time, a source told ET that the split between Tatum and Jessie J was nothing dramatic and that the pair remained good friends.

However, the singer took to her Instagram story in late December, several days after Christmas, where she shared cryptic posts about being unhappy.

"Delayed emotions are.... well.... Not so fun," she wrote. She later shared a post with a quote from the late Heath Ledger about happiness and expectations.

"Everyone you meet always asks if you have a career, are married, or own a house as if life was some kind of grocery list," the quote read. "But no one ever asks you if you are happy."

