Charles and Keith Sale: Take 15% Off Orders Over $100

Another day, another fashion and footwear sale: Charles and Keith is offering up to 15% off full priced items, today through August 25.

The lifestyle brand, which is based in Singapore, has earned fans worldwide for its trendy shoes, bags, accessories, wallets and sunglasses at an affordable price point.

The Charles and Keith sale is in celebration of Chinese Valentine's Day, and they are offering 15% off full-priced items and free shipping on orders over $100. Their site is full of amazing shoes and bags that are the perfect transitional pieces for fall, so this is definitely a sale you'll want to check out. This special sale starts on August 17 and ends on August 25.

Below, we've curated our favorite shoes and accessories from Charles and Keith.

Fringe Loafers Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Fringe Loafers Charles & Keith These fringe loafers are a perfect shoe for work, and will look cute styled with summer dresses or jeans for fall $49 at Charles & Keith

Drawstring Top Handle Bag Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Drawstring Top Handle Bag Charles & Keith This top handle bag looks super luxe and elegant, and the deep red is perfect for fall. $46 at Charles & Keith

Knee High Boots Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Knee High Boots Charles & Keith These knee high boots are an amazing fall boot that you'll be sure to get a ton of wear out of, and they're only $76. $76 at Charles & Keith

Ring Push-Lock Shoulder Bag Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Ring Push-Lock Shoulder Bag Charles & Keith This shoulder bag with gold detailing is a great addition to any wardrobe. $59 at Charles & Keith

Asymmetric Strap Slingback Pumps Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Asymmetric Strap Slingback Pumps Charles & Keith These strappy pumps are trendy yet sophisticated, and available in black, red, and nude. $46 at Charles & Keith

Snap-Button Mini Wallet Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Snap-Button Mini Wallet Charles & Keith This mini snap wallet is a great purchase as it'll fit inside any purse. Available in yellow, green, red, navy, and black, you can't got wrong with this purchase. $39 at Charles & Keith

