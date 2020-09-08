Shopping

Charles and Keith Sale: Take Up to 50% off + 10% off Sale Items

By ETonline Staff
Another day, another fashion sale: Charles and Keith is offering up to 50% off full priced items. Customers can also take an extra 10% off sale items on orders over $100 through Sept. 14. 

The lifestyle brand, which is based in Singapore, has earned fans worldwide for its trendy shoes, bags, accessories, wallets and sunglasses at an affordable price point. 

At the Charles and Keith sale, you'll get free shipping on orders over $100. Their site is full of amazing shoes and bags that are the perfect transitional pieces for fall, so this is definitely a sale you'll want to check out. 

Below, we've curated our favorite shoes and accessories from Charles and Keith.

Mini Printed Long Wallet
Charles & Keith
Mini Printed Long Wallet
Charles & Keith
Mini Printed Long Wallet
Charles & Keith

A colorful wallet to help you get organized.

REGULARLY $43

Leather Snake Print Step-Back Loafers
Charles & Keith
Leather Snake Print Step-Back Loafers
Charles & Keith
Leather Snake Print Step-Back Loafers
Charles & Keith

Comfortable and sleek leather loafers.

REGULARLY $86

Croc-Effect Wristlet Bucket Bag
Charles & Keith
Croc-Effect Wristlet Handle Bucket Bag
Charles & Keith
Croc-Effect Wristlet Bucket Bag
Charles & Keith

A stunning green croc-stamped wristlet bucket bag. This purse comes in four colors: sage, mauve, beige and black.

REGULARLY $63

Knee High Boots
Charles & Keith
Knee High Boots
Charles & Keith
Knee High Boots
Charles & Keith

These knee high boots are an amazing fall boot that you'll be sure to get a ton of wear out of, and they're only $63.. 

REGULARLY $76

Caged Canvas Tote Bag
Charles & Keith
Charles and Keith Caged Canvas Tote Bag
Charles & Keith
Caged Canvas Tote Bag
Charles & Keith

This elegant Charles and Keith tote bag is a mix of canvas and faux leather.

REGULARLY $66

Two-Tone Chain Top Handle Bag
Charles & Keith
Charles and Keith Two-Tone Chain Top Handle Bag
Charles & Keith
Two-Tone Chain Top Handle Bag
Charles & Keith

The Charles and Keith Two-Tone Chain Top Handle Bags come in four distinct colors: black, gray, mauve, and mint.

REGULARLY $46

Leather Crochet Pumps
Charles & Keith
Charles and Keith Leather Crochet Pumps
Charles & Keith
Leather Crochet Pumps
Charles & Keith

These pumps are made with leather and crochet, with a sculptured heel.  The pumps are perfect for this upcoming fall season.

REGULARLY $83

