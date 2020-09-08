Charles and Keith Sale: Take Up to 50% off + 10% off Sale Items
Another day, another fashion sale: Charles and Keith is offering up to 50% off full priced items. Customers can also take an extra 10% off sale items on orders over $100 through Sept. 14.
The lifestyle brand, which is based in Singapore, has earned fans worldwide for its trendy shoes, bags, accessories, wallets and sunglasses at an affordable price point.
At the Charles and Keith sale, you'll get free shipping on orders over $100. Their site is full of amazing shoes and bags that are the perfect transitional pieces for fall, so this is definitely a sale you'll want to check out.
Below, we've curated our favorite shoes and accessories from Charles and Keith.
A colorful wallet to help you get organized.
Comfortable and sleek leather loafers.
A stunning green croc-stamped wristlet bucket bag. This purse comes in four colors: sage, mauve, beige and black.
These knee high boots are an amazing fall boot that you'll be sure to get a ton of wear out of, and they're only $63..
This elegant Charles and Keith tote bag is a mix of canvas and faux leather.
The Charles and Keith Two-Tone Chain Top Handle Bags come in four distinct colors: black, gray, mauve, and mint.
These pumps are made with leather and crochet, with a sculptured heel. The pumps are perfect for this upcoming fall season.
