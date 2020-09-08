Charles and Keith Sale: Take Up to 50% off + 10% off Sale Items

Another day, another fashion sale: Charles and Keith is offering up to 50% off full priced items. Customers can also take an extra 10% off sale items on orders over $100 through Sept. 14.

The lifestyle brand, which is based in Singapore, has earned fans worldwide for its trendy shoes, bags, accessories, wallets and sunglasses at an affordable price point.

At the Charles and Keith sale, you'll get free shipping on orders over $100. Their site is full of amazing shoes and bags that are the perfect transitional pieces for fall, so this is definitely a sale you'll want to check out.

Below, we've curated our favorite shoes and accessories from Charles and Keith.

Mini Printed Long Wallet Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Mini Printed Long Wallet Charles & Keith A colorful wallet to help you get organized. REGULARLY $43 $33 at Charles and Keith

Leather Snake Print Step-Back Loafers Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Leather Snake Print Step-Back Loafers Charles & Keith Comfortable and sleek leather loafers. REGULARLY $86 $69 at Charles & Keith

Croc-Effect Wristlet Bucket Bag Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Croc-Effect Wristlet Bucket Bag Charles & Keith A stunning green croc-stamped wristlet bucket bag. This purse comes in four colors: sage, mauve, beige and black. REGULARLY $63 $33 at Charles and Keith

Knee High Boots Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Knee High Boots Charles & Keith These knee high boots are an amazing fall boot that you'll be sure to get a ton of wear out of, and they're only $63.. REGULARLY $76 $63 at Charles & Keith

Caged Canvas Tote Bag Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Caged Canvas Tote Bag Charles & Keith This elegant Charles and Keith tote bag is a mix of canvas and faux leather. REGULARLY $66 $39 at Charles & Keith

Two-Tone Chain Top Handle Bag Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Two-Tone Chain Top Handle Bag Charles & Keith The Charles and Keith Two-Tone Chain Top Handle Bags come in four distinct colors: black, gray, mauve, and mint. REGULARLY $46 $33 at Charles & Keith

Leather Crochet Pumps Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Leather Crochet Pumps Charles & Keith These pumps are made with leather and crochet, with a sculptured heel. The pumps are perfect for this upcoming fall season. REGULARLY $83 $66 at Charles & Keith

