Charles and Keith Sale: Take Up to 50% Off

Another day, another fashion and footwear sale: Charles and Keith is offering up to 50% off with the End of Season Sale.

The lifestyle brand, which is based in Singapore, has earned fans worldwide for its trendy shoes, bags, accessories, wallets and sunglasses at an affordable price point. The brand recently partnered with Danish designer, Cecilie Bahnsen to launch a designer collection, available on the Charles and Keith website.

The Charles and Keith sale includes lots of chic flats and other footwear. You'll also find other sale items including handbags in a rainbow of colors and tech accessories so you can text in style.

Below, we've curated our picks for shoes and accessories from the Charles and Keith sale.

Translucent Pleated Tote Bag by Charles & Keith at 26% Off

Translucent Pleated Tote Bag Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Translucent Pleated Tote Bag Charles & Keith Another day brightener from the fashion retailer, this orange tote will be one of your most vibrant accessories. REGULARLY $53 $43 at Charles & Keith

Geometric Frame Shades by Charles & Keith at 51% Off

Geometric Frame Shades Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Geometric Frame Shades Charles & Keith Shopping for brand-new shades? This geometric pair is available in three trendy colorways. REGULARLY $79 $39 at Charles & Keith

Multicoloured Woven Crossbody Bag by Charles & Keith at 48% Off

Multicoloured Woven Crossbody Bag Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Multicoloured Woven Crossbody Bag Charles & Keith Save big on this crossbody bag -- it's just one of many fashion products whose price has been slashed by the lifestyle brand. REGULARLY $56 $29 at Charles & Keith

Semi Circle Croc-Effect Mini Pouch by Charles & Keith at 32% Off

Semi Circle Croc-Effect Mini Pouch Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Semi Circle Croc-Effect Mini Pouch Charles & Keith This sleek little pouch holds your essentials and comes in four neutral colors. REGULARLY $19 $13 at Charles & Keith

Suede Block Heel Slide Sandals by Charles & Keith at 41% Off

Suede Block Heel Slide Sandals Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Suede Block Heel Slide Sandals Charles & Keith Stylish heels in a pastel color are the perfect pick-me-up. (We have tons of other spring shoe recs.) REGULARLY $49 $29 at Charles & Keith

Floral Embroidered Slide Sandals by Charles & Keith at 33% Off

Floral Embroidered Slide Sandals Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Floral Embroidered Slide Sandals Charles & Keith You can never own too many pairs of chic flats. Wear these with whatever outfit you choose -- they go with everything. REGULARLY $43 $29 at Charles & Keith

Caged Canvas Tote Bag by Charles & Keith at 41% Off

Caged Canvas Tote Bag Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Caged Canvas Tote Bag Charles & Keith Embrace the caged tote trend with this striking medium-sized canvas and faux leather bag. REGULARLY $66 $39 at Charles & Keith

See-Through Chunky Sneakers by Charles & Keith at 16% Off

See-Through Chunky Sneakers Charles & Keith Charles & Kieth See-Through Chunky Sneakers Charles & Keith Wear these futuristic see-through sneakers with floaty dresses in warm weather months. REGULARLY $63 $53 at Charles & Keith

Chain Link Crossbody Bag by Charles & Keith at 30% Off

Chain Link Crossbody Bag Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Chain Link Crossbody Bag Charles & Keith A pretty and versatile chain link crossbody bag for day or night. REGULARLY $66 $46 at Charles & Keith

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Zappos Sale: Big Discounts on Slippers, Loungewear, Sneakers and More

Take 30% Off Sandals, Boots and More at Stuart Weitzman

Frank and Oak Sale: Discounts on Tops, Jumpsuits and More

Take 25% Off Everything at Nike