Charlize Theron Clears Up Rumors of Alleged Feud With Angelina Jolie

Charlize Theron is clearing up rumors that she and Angelina Jolie are feuding.

The Long Shot star and her co-star, Seth Rogen, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this week, where a fan asked if there was any real "beef" between the two Hollywood actresses or if this was "a classic case of the media pitting two people against each other."

"Yes, 100 percent," Theron answered, agreeing that the media had drummed up a fake feud. "I don’t know her very well. I know her from events, but she's always so lovely."

"We really don’t know each other. We're not friends or hang out, but she's never been nothing but gracious and lovely and warm," she added. Meanwhile, Rogen jokingly interrupted saying that it was actually he who has a tiff with Jolie.

"Me and her f**king hate each other, though," he teased.

While Theron has nothing but love for Jolie, there is one fellow celeb who she has a bit of an ongoing beef with. On Late Night With Seth Meyers this week, Theron explained that she and Rihanna have the same publicist, Amanda Silverman, and shared that for a recent birthday, Silverman just texted her "Happiest bday," while Rihanna got a much more elaborate birthday message.

"I always sincerely thought that my publicist really loved me," she quipped before sharing the story of how Rihanna sent her a shirt with a screenshot of her birthday email exchange with their publicist.

"I came home and it was a T-shirt and Rihanna had made a T-shirt of the birthday greeting that my publicist gave her, which literally was like, 'To my most favorite client ever! Have the best [day ever],'" Theron recalled.

She then showed the actual shirt with the email exchange, which had Silverman emailing, "To my FAVORITE!!!! I hope you are having a blast" and Rihanna replying, "I'm putting this email on a T-shirt and sending to Charlize."

Jokes aside, ET recently caught up with Theron at the New York City premiere of her latest rom-com, where she did open up about her fear of public speaking.

"[I have] a horrible fear, yes, for sure," the 43-year-old Oscar winner shared. "It's probably in the top two [most] horrible things you can ask me to do."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Charlize Theron Was Hospitalized for Five Days After Laughing Too Hard While Watching 'Borat'

Charlize Theron Reveals How Therapy Helped Her Create a Great Life for Her Kids

Charlize Theron Reveals Her 'Horrible Fear' at 'Long Shot' Premiere with Seth Rogen (Exclusive)

Related Gallery