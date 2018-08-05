Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' Star, Dead at 92

Celebrated stage and screen actress Charlotte Rae died on Sunday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 92. Rae's death comes a year after the actress was diagnosed with bone cancer.

The talented actress gained nationwide acclaim for her role as Edna Garrett, first on Diff'rent Strokes, and then on the beloved spinoff The Facts of Life.

In her role, Rae played the house mother at the Eastland School for Girls on The Facts of Life, in a role that earned her an Emmy nomination in 1982. She'd previously been nominated in 1975 for her role in Queen of the Stardust Ballroom.

During her long career, which spanned over six decades, Rae appeared in dozens of movies, TV shows and stage productions -- which earned her two Tony Award nominations in 1966 and 1989 for her roles in Pickwick and Morning, Noon and Night respectively.

Rae starred on The Facts of Life from 1979 to 1986, and had recurring roles on beloved shows like The Love Boat, St. Elsewhere, 101 Dalmations: The Series and ER. Most recently, she appeared on Pretty Little Liars in 2011 and an episode of Girl Meets World in 2014, followed by a role in the Meryl Streep musical dramedy Ricki and the Flash in 2015.

She is survived by her sister, Miriam Guten as well as her son Larry, whom she shared with ex-husband John Strauss. She and Strauss also shared another son, Andrew, who died of a heart attack in his mid-40s.

