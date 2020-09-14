Cheerstar Jerry Harris is under investigation by the FBI for allegedly soliciting sexually explicit photos and sex from minors, USA Today reports. ET has reached out to Harris' rep for comment.

FBI agents conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity on Monday afternoon at a home in Naperville, Illinois, Siobhan Johnson, FBI Special Agent and Public Affairs Officer, confirms to ET, though she is unable to confirm the investigation, per FBI policy. According to USA Today, the FBI executed a search warrant in connection with the investigation into Harris. He has not been criminally charged.

The investigation stems from allegations reported to police by Varsity, a company (also featured in Netflix's Cheer) that dominates the cheerleading industry through everything from sponsoring major competitions to uniform sales. In Aug. 1 letters to police in Florida and Texas, Varsity's chief legal officer, Burton Brillhart, said the company had learned of "inappropriate sexual conduct" allegations against Harris and was reporting the information to authorities as required by law, USA Today reports.

Brillhart -- who sent law enforcement two screenshots of Snapchat and text conversations allegedly involving Harris -- said Varsity has barred Harris, a former employee, from having any affiliation with the company. Harris posted on social media last May that he was working for the National Cheerleaders Association, a Varsity brand.

Harris has gained notoriety and over 1 million Instagram followers since he and his fellow Navarro College cheerleaders were featured in Cheer. The Netflix docuseries received six Emmy nominations.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Shares Motivational Mat Talk Amid Coronavirus Crisis -- Watch!

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Makes Celebs Freak Out at 2020 Oscars: Watch

Netflix's 'Cheer': Lexi Brumback, Jerry Harris and Gabi Butler on What They're Up to Now (Exclusive)