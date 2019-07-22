Chelsea Clinton Gives Birth to Her Third Child

Chelsea Clinton is a mother of three!

The 39-year-old former first daughter and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, welcomed a baby boy on Monday, and broke the news on Twitter.

"This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky," read the tweet. "We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother."

The little one joins big sister Charlotte, 4, and brother Aidan, 3.

Clinton announced her pregnancy in January, sharing how excited the couple were to expand their family this summer.

“Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!” she wrote on Twitter. “We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer.”

She then responded to a fan, saying that her parents, Bill and Hillary Clinton, were excited to become grandparents to another baby.

Clinton spoke to ET in 2016 about how her mom had influenced her parenting.

“My daughter, I find myself giving her ridiculous praise for doing things like putting the top back on the cereal container. I'm like, 'Oh Charlotte, that was so good. Thank you for putting the top back on,'” she said. “And she beams at me and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm just like my mother.'"

