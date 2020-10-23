Chelsea Handler is willing to do a lot to draw support away from President Donald Trump. In a recent Instagram post, Handler's ex-boyfriend, rapper 50 Cent, expressed his support for the president in the upcoming election.

Alongside a photo breaking down Democratic challenger Joe Biden's state-by-state tax plan -- Instagram marked the post as "missing context" and linked to a clarification from AP -- 50 Cent wrote that the 62 percent listed for New York was too high for him.

"WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," he wrote. "F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind."

Handler, who briefly dated the rapper in 2011, commented on the post on Twitter, writing, "You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend."

In turn, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of Handler's comment on the social media site, and lamented that his support of Trump "is effecting [sic] my love life now."

"@chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl," he wrote.

🤦‍♂️oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapppic.twitter.com/PctWkzrqCP — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

Handler responded back to her ex with an offer that she hoped would sway him away from voting for Trump.

"Hey f**ker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily!" she tweeted. "Black lives matter. That’s you, f**ker! Remember?"

Hey fucker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember? https://t.co/uQsu7DHrRQ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 21, 2020

Election Day is November 3, 2020 - head over to Vote.org to register to vote and get the latest information.

Watch the video below to see ET's most recent interview with Handler.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chelsea Handler Details Her 'Very Deep' Crush on Andrew Cuomo (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Chelsea Handler Gets Real About Her 'Deep, Deep Crush' on Andrew Cuomo

Chelsea Handler Says She Has 'Deep Sexual Feelings' for Andrew Cuomo

Chelsea Handler Turns Her Bra Into a Face Mask in DIY Tutorial

Related Gallery