Adam Lambert has made Cher "Believe."

The 36-year-old vocalist paid tribute to the Goddess of Pop at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., which began streaming live on CBS All Access on Wednesday, performing on a stripped down, emotional rendition of her iconic song.

Lambert was introduced, fittingly, by Cher's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again granddaughter, Amanda Seyfried, before launching into his haunting take on the classic 1998 track off of Cher's Believe album. Led primarily by piano and an orchestral section, Lambert's soaring voice caused Cher to shed a tear, wiping her eye at around the 3-minute mark of the video shared by CBS on YouTube.

It's no surprise that Cher's music continues to endure and inspire, and the 72-year-old recording artist opened up to ET at the Honors about her proudest career moment.

"The Academy Award," Cher said, referring to her 1988 win for Best Actress in Moonstruck. "... As [Paul Newman] opened the thing and pulled out the card I went deaf and, when he took a breath, I thought, 'It's not because you don't need a breath to say Cher.' And then when I won it it was one of the most thrilling moments of my life."

And don't forget, Cher can still bring the house down on her own, which she proved earlier this month at the opening night of The Cher Show on Broadway, when she surprised the audience with a curtain call performance!

