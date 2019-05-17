Is Ruzek seriously going down for a fatal mistake Dawson made?

On Wednesday's finale of Chicago P.D., titled "Reckoning," Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) has a late-night meeting interrogation at the precinct over more damning evidence that has surfaced against Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda, who exits after this season), whose past screw-up -- pushing a drug dealer out the window, resulting in his death -- is starting to come back to haunt him in spades.

"More evidence has come to life since we last talked and I thought we should talk again," David Heller (Matthew Rauch) from internal affairs begins the tension-filled conversation. "I'm trying to do you a favor."

"How's that?" Ruzek asks, not in the mood to cooperate.

"Before you throw your life away," Heller replies, showing him an incriminating photo of Ruzek, two minutes before cops arrived, staring directly at the man in the shot. "I'm guessing that's the same guy whose DNA was found on the offender who threw him out the window. So... you really want to tell me you didn't see him? That you don't know who he is?"

"I didn't and I don't," Ruzek says matter-of-factly, still covering up for Dawson.

His nonchalant answer annoys Heller, who tells Ruzek straight up that he's trying to "help" him. That he's "only a couple of pieces away from proving that there were four people in that building and not three," and that the fourth person is a detective on the Intelligence unit who took a 10-day break for rehab.

"That is a very elaborate theory but I already told you what happened," Ruzek says, still not giving Dawson up.

"I get it. You and Detective Dawson, you're good friends... right? You're trying to help him. You're trying to protect him. I respect that, I really do," Heller says, offering him an ultimatum. "Come clean with me and I will grant you full immunity. No official misconduct, no perjury, no obstruction. You have 24 hours to decide."

And worse yet, this won't go away, due to direct orders from soon-to-be Chicago mayor Superintendent Brian Kelton (John C. McGinley), who is dead set on bringing Dawson down. Will Ruzek protect his friend? Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

The season six finale of Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday, May 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

