Chinese Laundry Sale: Take 40% Off Fall Styles
The Chinese Laundry sale is on now!
The fashion brand is offering discounts on their shoe line with two huge sales happening in tandem. Shoppers can take 40% off fall picks with code FALL40.
Chinese Laundry, known for affordable, stylish women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, is also offering free shipping on all orders of $75 or more. The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality boots, mules, sneakers, booties and heels. It's certainly the deal of the sfall for lovers of Chinese Laundry shoes!
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.
Shop our favorites shoes at Chinese Laundry and take 40% off fall picks with code FALL40.
These Chinese Laundry Lisbon Booties will be a stylish addition to your fall wardrobe with a chunky heel and rounded toe. This bootie also comes in brown.
These Chinese Laundry Fayme Leather Ankle Boots have stylish pointed toes and are embellished with glitter stars, beads with a block wooden heel.
The Chinese Laundry Rosa Slouch Boot has a cone heel, slouch design and a pointy toe which makes for a stylish fall fashion statement. These cute boots also come in black.
The Chinese Laundry Koraline Bootie comes in three distinct colors: black, latte and beige and snakeskin.
These Chinese Laundry Quay Wedge Sandals come in four different colors: pink, brown, black and blue.
If you are looking for compliments on your shoes, this Milla Wedge Sandal is the new pair for you. These wedges are available in natural, cognac, denim and black and are 30% off right now at Chinese Laundry while supplies last.
These Chinese Laundry Jollypop Wedge Sandals will ensure that people will not miss your footwear choice. This wedge sandal has a 2-inch platform and a 5.5 inch wedge heel will make you stand out proudly while the weather is still nice. These sandals are available two additional colors, including black.
A woven hemp style heel makes these ankle strap sandals a perfect look for the beach and beyond.
These cork-textured heel sandals feature a peep-toe and shiny studs.
These fun suede leather shoes will elevate your everyday basics.
Pair these block heel slip-on sandals with denim jeans or a dress. These sandals come in camel, indigo, mustard and black, so there is a color for everyone's style and taste.
