Chinese Laundry Sale: Take 40% Off Fall Styles

The Chinese Laundry sale is on now!

The fashion brand is offering discounts on their shoe line with two huge sales happening in tandem. Shoppers can take 40% off fall picks with code FALL40.

Chinese Laundry, known for affordable, stylish women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, is also offering free shipping on all orders of $75 or more. The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality boots, mules, sneakers, booties and heels. It's certainly the deal of the sfall for lovers of Chinese Laundry shoes!

Shop our favorites shoes at Chinese Laundry and take 40% off fall picks with code FALL40.

Lisbon Bootie Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Lisbon Bootie Chinese Laundry These Chinese Laundry Lisbon Booties will be a stylish addition to your fall wardrobe with a chunky heel and rounded toe. This bootie also comes in brown. $69.99 at Chinese Laundry

Fayme Leather Ankle Boot Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Fayme Leather Ankle Boot Chinese Laundry These Chinese Laundry Fayme Leather Ankle Boots have stylish pointed toes and are embellished with glitter stars, beads with a block wooden heel. REGULARLY $149.99 $109.99 at Chinese Laundry

Rosa Slouch Boot Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Rosa Slouch Boot Chinese Laundry The Chinese Laundry Rosa Slouch Boot has a cone heel, slouch design and a pointy toe which makes for a stylish fall fashion statement. These cute boots also come in black. $99.99 at Chinese Laundry

Koraline Bootie Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Koraline Bootie Chinese Laundry The Chinese Laundry Koraline Bootie comes in three distinct colors: black, latte and beige and snakeskin. $99.95 at Chinese Laundry

Quay Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Quay Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry These Chinese Laundry Quay Wedge Sandals come in four different colors: pink, brown, black and blue. ORIGINALLY $79.95 $55.97 at Chinese Laundry

Milla Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Milla Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry If you are looking for compliments on your shoes, this Milla Wedge Sandal is the new pair for you. These wedges are available in natural, cognac, denim and black and are 30% off right now at Chinese Laundry while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $89.95 $39.99 at Chinese Laundry

Jollypop Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Jollypop Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry These Chinese Laundry Jollypop Wedge Sandals will ensure that people will not miss your footwear choice. This wedge sandal has a 2-inch platform and a 5.5 inch wedge heel will make you stand out proudly while the weather is still nice. These sandals are available two additional colors, including black. ORIGINALLY $69.95 $48.97 at Chinese Laundry

Zala Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Zala Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry A woven hemp style heel makes these ankle strap sandals a perfect look for the beach and beyond. REGULARLY $69.99 $48.97 at Chinese Laundry

Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal Chinese Laundry These cork-textured heel sandals feature a peep-toe and shiny studs. REGULARLY $99.95 $64.97 at Chinese Laundry

Castle Mule Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Castle Mule Chinese Laundry These fun suede leather shoes will elevate your everyday basics. REGULARLY $120 $59.99 at Chinese Laundry

Take All Slide Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Take All Slide Sandal Chinese Laundry Pair these block heel slip-on sandals with denim jeans or a dress. These sandals come in camel, indigo, mustard and black, so there is a color for everyone's style and taste. REGULARLY $69.95 $48.99 at Chinese Laundry

