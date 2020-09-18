Shopping

Chinese Laundry Sale: Take 40% Off Fall Styles

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Chinese Laundry Shoes Sale 1280
Courtesy of Chinese Laundry

The Chinese Laundry sale is on now!

The fashion brand is offering discounts on their shoe line with two huge sales happening in tandem. Shoppers can take 40% off fall picks with code FALL40

Chinese Laundry, known for affordable, stylish women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, is also offering free shipping on all orders of $75 or more. The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality boots, mules, sneakers, booties and heels. It's certainly the deal of the sfall for lovers of Chinese Laundry shoes!

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.

Shop our favorites shoes at Chinese Laundry and take 40% off fall picks with code FALL40.

Lisbon Bootie
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Lisbon Bootie
Chinese Laundry
Lisbon Bootie
Chinese Laundry

These Chinese Laundry Lisbon Booties will be a stylish addition to your fall wardrobe with a chunky heel and rounded toe. This bootie also comes in brown.

Fayme Leather Ankle Boot
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Fayme Leather Ankle Boot
Chinese Laundry
Fayme Leather Ankle Boot
Chinese Laundry

These Chinese Laundry Fayme Leather Ankle Boots have stylish pointed toes and are embellished with glitter stars, beads with a block wooden heel.

REGULARLY $149.99

Rosa Slouch Boot
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Rosa Slouch Boot
Chinese Laundry
Rosa Slouch Boot
Chinese Laundry

The Chinese Laundry Rosa Slouch Boot has a cone heel, slouch design and a pointy toe which makes for a stylish fall fashion statement. These cute boots also come in black.

Koraline Bootie
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Koraline Bootie
Chinese Laundry
Koraline Bootie
Chinese Laundry

The Chinese Laundry Koraline Bootie comes in three distinct colors: black, latte and beige and snakeskin.

Quay Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Quay Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Quay Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry

These Chinese Laundry Quay Wedge Sandals come in four different colors: pink, brown, black and blue.

ORIGINALLY $79.95

Milla Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
chinese_laundry_milla_wedge_sandal
Chinese Laundry
Milla Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry

If you are looking for compliments on your shoes, this Milla Wedge Sandal is the new pair for you. These wedges are available in natural, cognac, denim and black and are 30% off right now at Chinese Laundry while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $89.95

Jollypop Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Jollypop Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Jollypop Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry

These Chinese Laundry Jollypop Wedge Sandals will ensure that people will not miss your footwear choice.  This wedge sandal has a 2-inch platform and a 5.5 inch wedge heel will make you stand out proudly while the weather is still nice. These sandals are available two additional colors, including black.

ORIGINALLY $69.95

Zala Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Zala Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Zala Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry

A woven hemp style heel makes these ankle strap sandals a perfect look for the beach and beyond.

REGULARLY $69.99

Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal
Chinese Laundry

These cork-textured heel sandals feature a peep-toe and shiny studs.

REGULARLY $99.95

Castle Mule
Chinese Laundry
Castle Mule
Chinese Laundry
Castle Mule
Chinese Laundry

These fun suede leather shoes will elevate your everyday basics.

REGULARLY $120

Take All Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Take All Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Take All Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry

Pair these block heel slip-on sandals with denim jeans or a dress. These sandals come in camel, indigo, mustard and black, so there is a color for everyone's style and taste.

REGULARLY $69.95

 

RELATED CONTENT: 

DSW Sale: Buy One Get One Free Shoes & Accessories

The Best Designer Shoes From Rothy's, Tory Burch, Coach and More

Allbirds: "The World's Most Comfortable Shoes"

Tory Burch Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothing

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes and Watches

Kate Spade Sale: Take an Extra 40% Off Already Reduced Purses and More

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 80% on Select Items

The Best Walking Shoes for Women From Allbirds, Nike and More

Amazon Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Designer Shoes

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More

Amazon Sale: Up to 75% on Sandals from See by Chloe, TOMS, UGG & More

The Best Running Shoes for Women

 

 