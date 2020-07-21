Chinese Laundry Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sitewide

The Chinese Laundry sale on their shoe line is offering up to 60% at the brand's summer sale, with no promo code needed.

Chinese Laundry, known for affordable women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, will send the shoes for free as shipping on orders of $75 or more is complimentary.

The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality sneakers, booties and heels.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.

Artist Leather Sandal at 40% Off

Artist Leather Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Artist Leather Sandal Chinese Laundry The Artist Leather Sandal from Chinese Laundry is the perfect summer slide for every style. This sandal comes in natural, white and cognac and should be a staple in every summer wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $49.99 $29.99 at Chinese Laundry

Milla Wedge Sandal at 50% Off

Milla Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Milla Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry If you are looking for compliments on your shoes, this Milla Wedge Sandal is the new pair for you. These wedges are available in natural, cognac, denim and black and are 50% off right now at Chinese Laundry while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $89.95 $44.98 at Chinese Laundry

Castle Mule at 50% Off

Castle Mule Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Castle Mule Chinese Laundry These fun suede leather shoes will elevate your everyday basics. REGULARLY $120 $59.98 at Chinese Laundry

Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal at 40% Off

Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal Chinese Laundry These cork-textured heel sandals feature a peep-toes and shiny studs. REGULARLY $99.95 $59.99 at Chinese Laundry

Harlen Knit Sneaker at 50% Off

Harlen Knit Sneaker Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Harlen Knit Sneaker Chinese Laundry Enjoy casual comfort with these versatile stretch-knit sneakers. REGULARLY $59.95 $29.99 and up at Chinese Laundry

Zala Wedge Sandal at 43% Off

Zala Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Zala Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry A woven hemp style heel makes these ankle strap sandals a perfect look for the beach and beyond. REGULARLY $69.99 $39.99 at Chinese Laundry

Take All Slide Sandal at 50% Off

Take All Slide Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Take All Slide Sandal Chinese Laundry Pair these block heel slip on sandals with denim or a dress. REGULARLY $69.95 $34.98 at Chinese Laundry

