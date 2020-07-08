Shopping

Chinese Laundry Sale: Up to 50% Off Sitewide and BOGO for 60% Off

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Chinese Laundry Shoes Sale 1280
Courtesy of Chinese Laundry

The Chinese Laundry sale on their shoe line is offering 50% off regular price items through July 20th. Additionally, Chinese Laundry is offering a Buy One, Get One (or BOGO) for 60% off using the code SAVE60.

Chinese Laundry, known for affordable women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, will send the shoes for free as shipping on orders of $75 or more is complimentary. 

The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality sneakers, booties and heels.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.

Artist Leather Sandal at 40% Off

Artist Leather Sandal
Chinese Laundry
chinese_laundry_artist_leather_sandal
Chinese Laundry
Artist Leather Sandal
Chinese Laundry

The Artist Leather Sandal from Chinese Laundry is the perfect summer slide for every style. This sandal comes in natural, white and cognac and should be a staple in every summer wardrobe.

ORIGINALLY $49.99

Milla Wedge Sandal at 50% Off

Milla Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
chinese_laundry_milla_wedge_sandal
Chinese Laundry
Milla Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry

If you are looking for compliments on your shoes, this Milla Wedge Sandal is the new pair for you. These wedges are available in natural, cognac, denim and black and are 50% off right now at Chinese Laundry while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $89.95

Castle Mule at 50% Off

Castle Mule
Chinese Laundry
Castle Mule
Chinese Laundry
Castle Mule
Chinese Laundry

These fun suede leather shoes will elevate your everyday basics.

REGULARLY $120

Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal at 40% Off 

Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal
Chinese Laundry

These cork-textured heel sandals feature a peep-toes and shiny studs.

REGULARLY $99.95

 Harlen Knit Sneaker at 33% Off

Harlen Knit Sneaker
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Harlen Knit Sneaker
Chinese Laundry
Harlen Knit Sneaker
Chinese Laundry

Enjoy casual comfort with these versatile stretch-knit sneakers.

REGULARLY $59.95

Zala Wedge Sandal at 43% Off 

Zala Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Zala Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Zala Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry

A woven hemp style heel makes these ankle strap sandals a perfect look for the beach and beyond.

REGULARLY $69.99

Take All Slide Sandal at 50% Off 

Take All Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Take All Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Take All Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry

Pair these block heel slip on sandals with denim or a dress.

REGULARLY $69.95

