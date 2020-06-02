Chinese Laundry Shoes on Sale: Take 30% Off Sitewide
The Chinese Laundry sale is offering 30% off regular price items through June 15.
Chinese Laundry, known for affordable women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, will send the shoes for free as shipping on orders of $75 or more is complimentary.
The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality sneakers, booties and heels.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.
These fun suede leather shoes will elevate your everyday basics.
These cork-textured heel sandals feature a peep-toes and shiny studs.
Enjoy casual comfort with these versatile stretch-knit sneakers.
A woven hemp style heel makes these ankle strap sandals a perfect look for the beach and beyond.
Pair these block heel slip on sandals with denim or a dress.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Stuart Weitzman Sale: Shop 30% Off Brand New Spring Shoes
Herschel Backpacks, Laptop Sleeves and More Are Up to 60% Off
Revolve: Shop the 20% Flash Sale on Select Dresses, Tops, Activewear and More