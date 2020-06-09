Chinese Laundry Shoes on Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sitewide

The Chinese Laundry sale is offering 60% off regular price items through June 22.

Chinese Laundry, known for affordable women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, will send the shoes for free as shipping on orders of $75 or more is complimentary.

The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality sneakers, booties and heels.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.

Castle Mule Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Castle Mule Chinese Laundry These fun suede leather shoes will elevate your everyday basics. REGULARLY $120 $59.98 at Chinese Laundry

Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal Chinese Laundry These cork-textured heel sandals feature a peep-toes and shiny studs. REGULARLY $99.95 $39.98 at Chinese Laundry

Harlen Knit Sneaker Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Harlen Knit Sneaker Chinese Laundry Enjoy casual comfort with these versatile stretch-knit sneakers. REGULARLY $59.95 $39.98 at Chinese Laundry

Zala Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Zala Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry A woven hemp style heel makes these ankle strap sandals a perfect look for the beach and beyond. REGULARLY $69.99 $49.99 at Chinese Laundry

Take All Slide Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Take All Slide Sandal Chinese Laundry Pair these block heel slip on sandals with denim or a dress. REGULARLY $69.95 $34.98 at Chinese Laundry

