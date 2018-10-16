Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul Break Up

Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul have split.

The pair recently ended their relationship, a source tells ET. The news comes just a few months after they rekindled their relationship. Bennet and Paul made their red carpet debut as a couple at San Diego Comic-Con in July, a year after they were first spotted kissing in Hawaii.

“They very much care about each other but their lives are not compatible right now,” ET's source says of the former couple. “They’re taking time to just focus on themselves.”

ET has reached out to Bennet and Paul's reps for comment.

Bennet and Paul addressed their relationship in a vlog to fans in July 2017, after they were photographed making out in Hawaii on a break from filming their movie, Valley Girl, together. "We were keeping this private," Paul said. "I don't know if you guys noticed, but in the vlogs, I've been kind of keeping her out. It's an intimate thing. You guys can probably relate. When you have a crush on someone and you like them, and then a paparazzi pops you, that f**king sucks, dude!"

The two went their separate ways after a few months, but later reconciled, afterwhich Bennet found herself justifying her relationship with the controversial YouTuber. In early 2018, Paul made headlines for filming a suicide victim in the so-called "suicide forest" of Aokigahara in Japan. He apologized, but just a month later was criticized after posting a video of him repeatedly tasing a dead rat he found in his Hollywood home.

While petitions have called for YouTube to take action against Paul, he's responded to the scandal by announcing a documentary about his damaged career.

In an interview with ET in August, Bennet defended Paul, explaining that they connected on a "significant level."

"I think that people make mistakes and if you can't have room to grow from a mistake and if you can't forgive people despite changing, I don't think, really, we have anything,” she said. "I think growth comes from making mistakes.”

