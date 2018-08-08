Chloe Bennet is standing by her man.

The stunning actress was on hand at the premiere of the highly anticipated new film Crazy Rich Asians on Tuesday night in L.A., where she took the time to defend her boyfriend, YouTuber Logan Paul, as he attempts to recover from a barrage of bad press.

“Logan and I connected on a level, on a significant level early on. I think that, people make mistakes and if you can't have room to grow from a mistake and if you can't forgive people despite changing, I don't think, really, we have anything,” the 26-year-old told ET’s Lauren Zima. I think growth comes from making mistakes.”

Paul became the object of near-universal animus and derision when he posted a vlog at the end of 2017 in which he and his friends stumble upon a dead body in Japan’s Aokigahara forest (commonly called the “Suicide Forest”). Critics lambasted the video for the 23-year-old’s insensitivity and lack of respect for the dead. He has since taken down the infamous vlog and apologized for his behavior many times.

And this isn’t the first time Bennet has defended Paul since news got out of their relationship in July.

She offered this response when a fan asked why she would date the much-maligned internet personality: “Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f**k in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have [to]. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him.”

During her chat with ET, Bennet also discussed the importance of a movie like Crazy Rich Asians in today's media landscape.

"I'm just so excited. I think the fact that Hollywood is finally [giving] the Asian community a movie like this, and honestly, I feel like we gave it to ourselves."

Crazy Rich Asians arrives in theaters on Aug. 15.

