Chris Evans knows how to get the ladies' attention, specifically Leslie Jones'.

The Saturday Night Live cast member watched the superhero flick Avengers: Infinity War for the first time earlier this week, live-tweeting the experience -- and the results were hilarious. During the film, Jones got very excited when Evans' Captain America appeared on-screen and couldn't help but express her thoughts about his rugged new look.

"Dayum!! Captain America," she tweeted alongside a video where she can be heard saying, "Ladies and gentleman, introducing my mother**king husband. Oh my God, Captain America you are fine as f**k. And you got a beard. Motherf**ker, yeah!”

Evans took notice of Jones' tweet, hilariously replying, "What’s truly shocking is that this is EXACTLY what @Paul_Bettany says to me every time I enter a room. Verbatim."

Of course, Jones couldn't help but reply back, writing, "LMAO!! I’ll be your huckleberry baby!! Lol lol"

What’s truly shocking is that this is EXACTLY what @Paul_Bettany says to me every time I enter a room. Verbatim. https://t.co/1j4pNcOQWT — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 1, 2018

LMAO!! I’ll be your huckleberry baby!! Lol lol — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

The comedian continued to live-tweet the rest of the movie, getting very upset with its ending.

[WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD]

During the final moments, Jones got livid when Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury disintegrated while making an urgent call.

"NOOOOOOO! Who was he calling?!" Jones tweeted.

NOOOOOOO! Who was he calling?! pic.twitter.com/8eNUWTNtxj — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

It was then that Brie Larson, who will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel next year, tweeted "New # who dis?"

New # who dis? — Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 2, 2018

Marvel fans, obviously, went wild!

ET recently sat down with Infinity Wars directors Anthony and Joe Russo, where they dished and explained the film's spoilers.

Watch below to hear what they shared.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Avengers: Infinity War' Directors Anthony and Joe Russo Talk Spoilers (Full Interview)

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth & Their Original 'Avengers' Co-Stars Got Matching Tattoos -- Pics!

'Avengers 4' Prediction: [SPOILER] Might Be the Key to the Future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Related Gallery