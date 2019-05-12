Chris Evans knows how to liven up a party!

While Avengers: Endgame was claiming the top spot for the second weekend in a row (and breaking tons of records along the way), one of film's leading men was surprising former classmates at a high school reunion!

The 37-year-old actor was spotted mingling at the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School 20-year reunion at Conrad's Restaurant in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday, May 4. In no time, photos from the event began to circulate online, namely because Evans, a gigantic movie star, hilariously decided to wear a name tag like the rest of the attendees.

"Chris Evans attending his 20 year high school reunion and writing 'Chris' on his little name tag the same weekend Endgame becomes the 2nd highest grossing movie of all time feels like the Chris Evansiest thing to ever Chris Evans," one fan commented alongside a photo from the event.

Chris Evans attending his 20 year high school reunion and writing “Chris” on his little name tag the same weekend Endgame becomes the 2nd highest grossing movie of all time feels like the Chris Evansiest thing to ever Chris Evans pic.twitter.com/Bnc9vVsd1W — Collin (@collinsapera) May 5, 2019

Chris Evans went to his 20 year high school reunion and I’m not sure if my favorite accessory is the cardigan, the beard or the name tag. This is why he’s the Best Chris. We are all the lady on the right. pic.twitter.com/d4hJn4DgNv — April (@ReignOfApril) May 12, 2019

Chris Evans really wore a name tag at his high school reunion last night. This adorable meatball. pic.twitter.com/vgTUQ32Zqs — Grace (@JustDreadful_) May 5, 2019

The actor's RSVP at the gathering was reportedly last minute. He's currently in Boston filming Defending Jacob, an upcoming crime drama for Apple TV+, and apparently managed to squeeze in the get-together hours before heading to set.

"Many people wanted to take pictures with him," Donna Scott, one of the restaurant's managers. told Boston.com. "Everyone was pretty excited that he was there."

See more on Evans in the video below.

