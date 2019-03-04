Colton Underwood's exit from The Bachelorput production in a tough spot.

The 27-year-old former football player may have retired from the NFL, but she showed off his athleticism on Monday night's episode of the ABC dating show when a breakup with one of his frontrunners, Cassie, ended in him jumping over a fence and leaving The Bachelor behind.

Fans watched as host Chris Harrison and the production team scrambled to try to track Underwood down. Harrison even broke into a jog trying to catch the Bachelor's trail.

"Why is that such such a big deal? I can run. I'm a human being, I can run," Harrison joked while speaking with ET's Lauren Zima at the show's "Women Tell All" taping.

"I usually don't have to chase after anybody... but that's kind of the severity of where we were that night," he explained. "We were in the middle of nowhere -- farm houses, country roads. We didn't know where Colton was, and I thought I heard some dogs down the street, and so I just took off. I didn't even really think about it."

Harrison said that what continued was "kind of the raw, real emotions -- and it's not pretty." "It's not pretty on my part, it's not pretty on the producers' part or Colton's, and I think you're gonna see it, warts and all," he said. "It's really emotional on all of our parts. A lot of tears were shed and a lot of things were said that may not be suitable for ABC, but we all kind of aired our grievances and let it all out."

The longtime Bachelor host teased that fans will have to wait and see if he, himself, actually broke down in tears. "Yeah, I was emotional," he confirmed. "I won't say if I cried or not, you'll have to see. The night was emotional."

Harrison couldn't have been more caught off guard by Underwood's fence jump and subsequent exit from the show. It all seemed to happen within minutes of Cassie telling him that she couldn't see herself falling in love with him.

"I told him, 'What are you, Liam Neeson? You're gonna go to the Embassy?' He said, 'Well, I grabbed my wallet.' I'm like, 'You don't have a phone, you don't have a passport, where are you going?' But he was just done, and I think that was the whole point," he said. "He finally thought he figured this whole thing out and figured out that he loves Cassie and this is it, and then Cassie realized his greatest fear and crushed him."

"He just kind of broke and snapped and he was done," Harrison said. "I don't think I realized the severity of it until I was trying to walk after him."

Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelor is the "Women Tell All" special, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Underwood's journey will continue with a two-night finale on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12.

