Chris Harrison is speaking out about the allegations against Mike Fleiss.

ET's Lauren Zima guest hosted this week's episode of the Bachelor Party podcast on The Ringer, where Harrison opened up about the drama surrounding the Bachelor creator.

Fleiss' estranged wife, Laura, was granted a restraining order against him last week after accusing him of threatening her and committing multiple acts of violence. Fleiss filed for divorce earlier this month and denied Laura's claims in his response to her court filing. "I have not hurt, attacked, or attempted to physically harm Laura or our child," he said in a document obtained by ET.

On the Bachelor Party podcast, Harrison noted that Fleiss' situation is "very different" from other scandals surrounding the Bachelor franchise, such as the 2017 Bachelor in Paradise shutdown following allegations of sexual misconduct between two contestants. Warner Bros., the distributor behind the franchise, found no evidence of wrongdoing following their investigation at the time. Warner Bros. is "looking into" the allegations against Fleiss, they revealed to ET last Tuesday.

"Mike Fleiss and his situation is completely different," Harrison noted. "It is a personal, private matter between him and his wife, his kids, his family, and outside of production."

The longtime Bachelor host said Warner Horizon, the franchise's production company, had reached out to him about the situation.

"They have reached out to me and let me know they are aware of the situation and the allegations. They are taking them very seriously and looking into them," he shared. "Beyond that, I really don't have any comment, and it really wouldn't be right for me to have any comment beyond that right now. We will wait and see until any more facts come in, and I believe them, that they are taking it very seriously and looking into this."

Fleiss is also being investigated by police in Kauai, Hawaii, following Laura's claims. See more in the video below.

