Chris Hemsworth is having a memorable birthday.

The Avengers: Infinity War stud celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday, and got more than he bargained for when one of his sons "slammed" his face into his cake. Hemsworth shared the funny story on his Instagram, joking that he would take over Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool role after his face was submerged into flaming candles.

"Immediately after this shot was taken my son viciously attacked me from behind (due to his ninja training) and slammed my face into the flaming candles , I’ll now be playing Deadpool if @vancityreynolds pulls the pin #bestbirthdayever @elsapatakyconfidential" the Thor: Ragnarok star captioned the pic of himself with his wife, Elsa Pataky.

Pataky also took to Instagram to wish her hubby a happy birthday, writing, "Happy birthday to my biggest child! I love you to death @chrishemsworth .Let’s be kids forever!!" alongside a silly pic of the two.

Chris' brothers, Luke and Liam Hemsworth, also gave their brother a shout out on their social media pages.

"Happy birthday bro @chrishemsworth this is the best likeness I think. Uncanny," Luke captioned a snap of a Thor action figure that looked nothing like his younger bro.

Liam, on his part, called his older sibling his "hero" and posted a black-and-white pic of the two of them. "Happy birthday @chrishemsworth I remember the first time I ever threw a knife at your head, there was this look of pure fear in your eyes. You’ve come a long way from that scared little kid," he joked, before adding, "Proud of you. You’re my hero. Love u heaps and heaps."

The birthday boy is definitely feeling the love on his 35th birthday. See the many reasons we love him in the video below!

