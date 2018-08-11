Chris Pratt is beaming!

The Guardians of the Galaxy star couldn't help but crack a big smile as he and Katherine Schwarzenegger where spotted leaving a late dinner at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles on Friday night. A source tells ET the pair were joined by friends from Zoe Church Group.

Pratt, who was clearly feeling Los Angeles' recent heat wave, didn't let the weather get him down. The 39-year-old actor looked cool in a denim button-down, black jeans, and boots as he headed out with Schwarzenegger, 28. She was dressed similarly in black pants and an oversized denim jacket.

According to ET's source, the couple were in high spirits as they enjoyed dishes like the tomato soup dumplings, Thai shrimp, tuna poke and filet with their friends.

The pair's dinner date is just one of several recent outings they've been spotted on since they were first photographed together in June. Pratt and his ex, Anna Faris, announced their separation last August. He filed for divorce in December.

Things have heated up for Pratt and Schwarzenegger, as she's met his son, Jack. The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver was even recently spotted out at the Grove with Jack solo.

"Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are the real deal," a source told ET. “Chris and Katherine are a serious couple, so Jack being alone with Katherine is normal."

"Anna and Chris are great co-parents and respect that each other are in serious relationships. Jack will be spending quality time with each other’s partners," the source added.

