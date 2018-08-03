Chris Rock to Star in 'Fargo' Season 4

Chris Rock is coming to FX.

The 53-year-old comedian and actor will star in the fourth installment of the anthology series, Fargo, FX announced Friday at the summer Television Critics Association press tour. The new season, which is being billed as a story of immigration and assimilation, as well as the power of money, is expected to premiere in 2019.

Here is the official logline for season four: In 1950, at the end of two great American migrations -- that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the U.S. at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago -- and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities -- you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy -- that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons.

Rock will play the head of one family, a man who -- in order to prosper -- has surrendered his oldest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his son’s enemy as his own. It’s an uneasy peace, but profitable. When the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies, everything changes.

“I’m a fan of Fargo and I can’t wait to work with [creator] Noah Hawley," Rock, who served as executive producer of the short-lived FX series Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell, said in a statement.

Rock recently starred in the Netflix movie The Week Of opposite Adam Sandler and wrapped his Total Blackout comedy tour. He has gained notice for directing, writing and starring in Top Five and is prepping I Am Maurice, which will co-star Saturday Night Live fave Leslie Jones. He has won four Emmys for various comedy work. Fargo marks Rock's first series regular role since Saturday Night Live.

