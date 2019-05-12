Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Welcome Fifth Child Together

Congrats to Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane!

The couple has welcomed their fifth child together, Morgane revealed on Instagram on Sunday. The news comes just in time for Mother's Day. The now-mom of five shared a sweet photo of her newborn wearing a white-and-yellow striped onesie while adorably holding her finger.

"The most perfect Mother's Day...I wish all you Mama’s the happiest of days today! 💛," Morgane wrote alongside the precious first snap of the infant. Chris announced they were expecting another baby in November and the pair's new addition comes a year after they welcomed twin boys, Macon and Samuel, in April.

Chris and Morgane are also parents to two older children, a boy and a girl, and while their littlest one came in time for Mother's Day, their twins arrived on Chris' birthday last year.

It's been an eventful time in the Stapleton household, as the "Tennessee Whiskey" singer recently made a cameo appearance on Game of Thrones. Find out more in the video below.

