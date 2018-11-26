John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are getting fans into the spirit of the season with their upcoming holiday-themed TV special, A Legendary Christmas.

The couple recently sat down with ET's Keltie Knight to chat about their fun, musical extravaganza, and played a fun, rapid-fire Christmas Q&A speed round.

What's John's favorite dish that Chrissy makes for the holidays?

"I love the new beef wellington we started doing that last year. It was amazing," the EGOT-winning performer shared. "It's gonna be a Christmas tradition every year now."

Who's your favorite celebrity guest to carol with on the show?

"They were so good!" Teigen gushed.

"Meghan Trainor was a lot of fun," Legend chimed in. "And she brought extra sweaters and hats!"

What's your favorite Christmas memory from when you were growing up?

"Probably putting out the cookies for Santa," Teigen said, "and then catching my dad in the act of eating them."

For A Legendary Christmas, the couple called on family and friends -- including Stevie Wonder, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Awkwafina, Darren Criss and Derek Hough, among many others -- to help spread joy and holiday magic on their exciting, star-studded TV special.

On Monday, Teigen shared a hilarious and adorable promo for their heartwarming Christmas spectacular, shot in the style of the adorably cheesy '80s family sitcom with title credits made famous by Full House, Family Matters and countless other retro classics.

A Legendary Christmas airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

