Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Saturday to share adorable pics and videos from her family outing to the zoo during their vacation in Bali, Indonesia -- a welcome day of fun following a series of frightening earthquakes recently.

The 32-year-old cookbook author first shared a couple snaps of Luna posing with a statue of an alligator. The 2-year-old, wearing a blue-and-white patterned dress, clear jelly sandals and pink bows in her hair, sweetly opened her mouth wide to mimic the animal next to her. "Rawr!" Teigen captioned the fun slideshow.

Next, Teigen posted a hilarious photo of herself, husband John Legend, Luna and 2-month-old Miles meeting one of the zoo's animals face to face. "No idea what animal this is but I love it," she wrote alongside the photo, before sharing a video of Luna greeting her new friends at the zoo.

"OH MAMA YOU ARE SOOOO....HAPPY! (she calls every animal mama _____ or dada ______ depending on how masculine or feminine they look)," the Lip Sync Battle co-host explained.

Teigen has been an open book with her fans on vacation, often sharing snaps of her post-baby body. Last month, she admitted she's still "super insecure" with how she looks after giving birth to baby Miles.

"Instagram is crazy," she wrote on Twitter. "I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing."

"Also I don’t really call this 'body confidence' because I’m not quite there yet," she added. "I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!"

