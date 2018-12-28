Chrissy Teigen is showering John Legend with love on his birthday!

The "Love Me Now" crooner turned 40 on Friday, and his lady love couldn't help but express just how much he means to her. Calling Legend the "best lover," Teigen wrote a cheeky and heartwarming message on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of the birthday boy.

"Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine," Teigen began. "Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man."

"The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH," she concluded.

Legend simply replied to his wife's post, writing, "Booyah." Teigen then joked about returning her lingerie, "Gonna return this la perla."

Instagram

The love didn't stop there! The Cravings cookbook author also posted a second Instagram slideshow filled with sweet snaps of Legend and their son Miles.

"Carousel for miles and daddy! #happy40," Teigen captioned the post.

Back in October, ET sat down with the mother of two, where she opened up about her life at home and relationship. When asked if having kids shook up her and Legend's love life, the answer was no.

"Some people wonder, 'Does [having kids] shake it up a lot?'" Teigen said. "But it didn't for us because it just became us against the kids, which I love too."

Hear more in the video below.

