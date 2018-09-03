Chrissy Teigen isn’t afraid to keep it real!

The 32-year-old model took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a behind-the-scenes look from a Christmas shoot.

“This is pure moisture,” Teigen says in the video, showing off a large wet stain on her Spanx as she posed in her bra. “We’re pretending it’s Christmas, and it’s so hot out. This is sweat. Look at my bra!”

Teigen lifted up her bra a tiny bit to show off even more of the sweat.

She later dried off a bit and shared a video of herself getting dolled up in the hair and makeup chair, flashing some cleavage and boasting a bold red lip.

The final look featured Teigen in a festive hot pink strapless gown with a large bow that channelled Marilyn Monroe.

It looks like Teigen is getting back to work after a idyllic family vacation to Bali last month. Shortly after, she took her daughter Luna to her first day of school, where the little cutie declared she “pushed a boy.”

For more from Teigen and her adorable family, watch the clip below:

