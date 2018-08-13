Tickle, tickle, tickle!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s baby boy, Miles, couldn’t help but crack a smile as his mom tickled away in a video posted on Instagram on Monday.

Wearing a cute striped outfit, the 2-month-old boy lay back while Teigen, 32, tickled the back of his ears.

“Tickle, tickle, tickle!” the proud mom said as the cutie made baby noises.

“I stop. Mommy go back?” she then asked, before showering the bubba with more tickling on his face.

However, big sister Luna is harder to crack!

Teigen also shared a photo of her posing with her two kids, with 2-year-old Luna sitting on the steps with a staunch expression on her face, having kicked off her pink flip-flops.

“Luna. Luna please. Luna one smile. Please for mama,” Teigen captioned the pic. “Okay, that’s fine you don’t have to. Don’t listen to people that tell you to smile. But please can you smile. No, it’s ok nevermind. Maybe one smile?”

👶🏽 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 13, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT

Luckily, the family got some happier snaps while visiting the zoo in Bali recently!

The clan got up close and personal with some of the animals at Bali Safari Park and judging by the pics, Luna was loving it.

Keep your paws to yourself! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:38am PDT

See more from that fun vacay below.

