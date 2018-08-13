Chrissy Teigen's Baby Miles Smiles in New Snap and It's Too Cute for Words -- Watch!
Tickle, tickle, tickle!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s baby boy, Miles, couldn’t help but crack a smile as his mom tickled away in a video posted on Instagram on Monday.
Wearing a cute striped outfit, the 2-month-old boy lay back while Teigen, 32, tickled the back of his ears.
“Tickle, tickle, tickle!” the proud mom said as the cutie made baby noises.
“I stop. Mommy go back?” she then asked, before showering the bubba with more tickling on his face.
However, big sister Luna is harder to crack!
Teigen also shared a photo of her posing with her two kids, with 2-year-old Luna sitting on the steps with a staunch expression on her face, having kicked off her pink flip-flops.
“Luna. Luna please. Luna one smile. Please for mama,” Teigen captioned the pic. “Okay, that’s fine you don’t have to. Don’t listen to people that tell you to smile. But please can you smile. No, it’s ok nevermind. Maybe one smile?”
Luckily, the family got some happier snaps while visiting the zoo in Bali recently!
The clan got up close and personal with some of the animals at Bali Safari Park and judging by the pics, Luna was loving it.
See more from that fun vacay below.
RELATED CONTENT:
NEWS: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Family Outing to the Zoo Is Everything -- See the Pics!
NEWS: Chrissy Teigen Experiences Yet Another Earthquake While On Vacation in Bali
NEWS: Chrissy Teigen Live Tweets Terrifying 7.0 Earthquake During Bali Vacation: 'I'm Naked'