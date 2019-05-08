Like mother, like daughter.

Chrissy Teigen's daughter, Luna, is taking after her famous mom when it comes to their facial expressions. The Lip Sync Battle co-host took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a silly side-by-side photo of herself and her 3-year-old toddler making the same face.

Simply captioned "o dear," and poking fun at her twin moment with her daughter, the post shows little Luna wearing blue headphones and smiling. Right next to her is Teigen's now-famous meme of her award cringe from the 2015 Golden Globes when John Legend won an award.

Teigen's famous friends couldn't contain their delight, leaving comments about how "amazing" the post was.

Last year during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the cookbook author explained her meme-worthy awards show faces.

Talking about yet another awards show face she made at the 2018 Emmys, Teigen explained that "the camera's, like, two feet in front of you, and the red light goes on, and as soon as that light goes on, I'm like, 'Be normal!'"

"I can't [help it]. I swear, leading up to that red light, I'm OK. Like, I'm really good, and then... I don't know," she told Fallon.

this is a setup https://t.co/4lmW4i85uG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2018

Meanwhile, ET recently caught up with Teigen in New York, where she shared how she is teaching her two tots, Luna and Miles, how to give back.

"In L.A. we do a ton of donations to Baby2Baby every single day," she explained. "We have a pile of things that we love to giveaway, and I just feel like, already very young, she's excited to be able to share her things with people and knows there's people that are less fortunate than her."

Hear more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Talks Ups and Downs of Motherhood and Postpartum Depression: 'I Thought It Was Natural'

How Chrissy Teigen Is Teaching Luna and Miles to Give Back

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Luna's 3rd Birthday at Disneyland

Related Gallery