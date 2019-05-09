Creating concert costumes for Elton John is pretty much a dream for any aspiring fashion designer!

And for some, that's becoming somewhat of a reality. In an exclusive sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Project Runway, mentor Christian Siriano challenges each of the contestants to create a mock performance piece for the iconic singer.

"Ask yourselves this. If Elton came to you in the '70s or '80s and asked for a fabulous look, what would you make him?" Siriano says in the clip. "Your challenge is to channel the man, the times and the music and create a larger-than-life, early Elton John performance piece."

"You will have male models for this challenge," he adds. "Your outfits should be big, spectacular, show-stopping."

That's why Siriano enlisted some extra help for the contestants. Watch below to see who was chosen to assist in the design process:

Late last month, ET spoke with Siriano about what it was like replacing Tim Gunn as mentor on the Bravo show's revamped season. "I really think that a mentor in this type of role, or in this business in general, needs to be a designer," the 33-year-old designer, who won season four of the show, explained. "It's kind of impossible to kind of give advice without actually knowing what goes on really in the business."

"It was such a fun experience to get to help this young, new generation, and I think fashion is so, so different from when I was on the show," he continued. "I think about that a lot, because I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, there was no Instagram when I was on the show.' It's wild! So many things are so different. I'm glad I'm able to be there and hopefully guide them, 'cause it is a new world."

Project Runway airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. In the meantime, hear more from Siriano's exclusive chat with ET in the video below.

