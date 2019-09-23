Christie Brinkley is on the mend!

The supermodel took to her Instagram Story on Monday to give fans an update on her broken wrist and arm, which she suffered less than two weeks ago while practicing for her Dancing With the Stars debut. Following the injury, Christie pulled out of the competition, with her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, stepping in for her with just three days to practice her routine.

As Christie shared on Monday, her cast has been removed as her recovery continues. "They are making me a removable cast so I can start physical therapy!" Christie excitedly posted alongside a video of her bare arm.

Instagram

"Stitches Out! And the scar is an L maybe I'll add the O V E in a tattoo!" she wrote on another video.

Instagram

Christie's DWTS injury was revealed to fans just hours before the show's season premiere last week, and while many offered their support to the model, Wendy Williams wasn't buying it. The TV host spoke out, accusing Christie of faking the injury to get her daughter on DWTS.

"I didn't just break the [bones]... because of the angle I hit, they shattered," Christie shared on The Talklast week, holding up her cast and showing the bruises around her elbow to the camera. "My surgery, that was supposed to take an hour and a half, ended up taking three hours, and they ended up putting in a plate."

"My message to Wendy is, it's so much more fun to be kind," she added. "Try it. It can't feel good to try to hurt other people. If it feels good, something's seriously wrong."

See what Sailor told ET about the situation in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Christie Brinkley Encourages Wendy Williams to 'Be Kind' Following Claims She Faked Her 'DWTS' Injury

Sailor Brinkley-Cook Reacts to Wendy Williams' Claims That Mom Christie Faked 'DWTS' Injury (Exclusive)

Wendy Williams Says Christie Brinkley’s 'DWTS' Injury Looks 'Fake as Hell'

Related Gallery