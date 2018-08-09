Dying for more episodes of Flip or Flop? Well, rest assured because the show’s stars, Tarek and Christina El Moussa, just shared a video confirming that they are hard at work on the next season!

“Guess who’s back...” Christina teases in an Instagram post before Tarek jumps in to add, “So this is season 8! I know we’ve been around for a really, really long time but we're back. We’re ready to flip some houses!”

“We’re baaacckkk!!!” Christina captioned the clip. "Look for Season 8 to premiere in Spring 2019. We want to make it the best season yet.... What do you want to see this season?!"

The announcement arrives just one day after Discovery announced on Wednesday, Aug. 8, that they greenlit the HGTV show to start producing shows again, so it looks like the Flip or Flop team was raring to get going again.

“With viewership of Flip or Flop up 18 percent over its prior season, HGTV has picked up 15 additional half-hour episodes of the popular series starring divorced couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa,” Discovery, Inc. wrote in a press release.

