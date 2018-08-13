Ciara Shares Video of Herself Busting a Move While 8 Months Pregnant

No stopping Ciara from staying fit and fabulous through pregnancy!

The songstress took to Instagram on Monday to share a throwback video showing her busting some moves while eight months pregnant with her now 1-year-old daughter, Sienna.

In the fun clip, the 32-year-old singer danced away to her latest single, “Freak Men,” while hanging in the studio.

“8 months pregnant with Sienna, dancing to the demo of #FreakMe after we finished writing it,” she captioned the video. “I felt more motivated than ever! I had so much fun! Nothing can stop you! Shout out to my hardworking mammas! #MotivationalMonday #Dance BTS on @TraceMe app.

Produced by @JRotem. Written by me and @TheronTheron_.”

The musician and her football star husband, Russell Wilson, welcomed little Sienna in April 2017. Ciara also has a 4-year-old son, Future, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

And it seems Ciara's killer moves have been inherited by little Sienna, with the couple dishing on her dance skills while talking to ET in July.

"She's got so much personality ... she was dancing to [Ciara's song] 'Level Up' today, and she's grooving, and I'm like, 'Man, she's got better rhythm than me and she's 1!'" Wilson laughed.

But it's not just Ciara's musical genes being passed onto the little ones -- on Sunday, the family enjoyed some time on Wilson's second home of the football field.

“#Family #Football #Fun @DangeRussWilson #HappySunday,” Ciara wrote, sharing a pic from the sporty day on Instagram.

See more on the family below.

