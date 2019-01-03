Cierra Ramirez is among the lucky ladies who have a special connection with Noah Centineo.

The 23-year-old actress co-starred alongside the To All the Boys I've Loved Before heartthrob on The Fosters, playing twins Mariana and Jesus for the last three seasons. The pair formed a great friendship, and remain close even after fans see Mariana go off by herself in the new spinoff, Good Trouble.

ET's Deidre Behar sat down with Ramirez last month, where she opened up about Centineo's newfound fame, being dubbed the "Internet's Boyfriend," and revealed the actor's dream date.

"I kind of grew up with him and I knew him before The Fosters as well," Ramirez shared. "But he's a busy man now. He's hard to get ahold of!"

There's definitely plenty of folks who would like to get in contact with the 22-year-old actor, as Ramirez even has friends and other people asking her to set them up with Centineo. "Literally like, 'Let me slide into those DMs,' and I'm like, 'I got you…but I don't know.'

"I haven't played matchmaker with him. Not yet but, you know, why not?" she joked, adding that they "are twins. We have that telepathy going so as soon as I find her, I will let him know."

So what kind of lady is Centineo looking for? According to his onscreen sister, "a woman of the world."

"He's told me about some of his dates," Ramirez confessed. "His first date with a girl was, they went on a rooftop and they exchanged books and they read there together for hours. So she's definitely got to be [intellectual], able to go on hikes with him and watch the sunset. Who wouldn't want to do that? But she's got to be down. She's got to be a woman of the world."

Centineo became the talk of the town last year after starring in the Netflix rom-coms To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, quickly becoming everyone's celebrity crush.

"It's pretty insane," Ramirez says of all of Centineo's online attention. "He actually came to guest star on Good Trouble. I'm very excited about that, but To All the Boys I Loved Before dropped that week that he was on set. So I literally was there and I saw it kind of happen overnight. It was so insane, but he's such an amazing guy and he's so deserving [of it]. So I'm so happy for him."

"It's kind of crazy. It's weird," she added. "I know him so well. I've seen the movie and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I get it. I have a crush on Peter Kavinsky."

Fans will soon get to see Ramirez reunite with Centineo when he guest stars on the first season of Good Trouble.

"You're going to see a lot of familiar faces on Good Trouble, which is really fun because it's set five years in the future," the brunette beauty detailed. "It picks up a couple weeks after the [Fosters'] series finale, so it's really nice to see where all of your favorite characters have gone in their lives, and you'll see them in a different light."

"Jesus, I don't want to give too much away, but he's definitely in a new place in life and everyone is very grown up and kind of becoming their own humans," Ramirez teased. "But he's always going to come in and stir something up just because they are twins and they are always fighting. But he's the only one that can actually get away with all of that. A lot of times Mariana needs to be told all these things and it can come off as very harsh, but when it's her twin brother, he can easily get away with it. He brings her back down to earth."

Meanwhile, getting to work with Centineo again felt like "home" for Ramirez, who said, "It was really fun and for everyone too. It was like a piece of home."

"It was a new chapter and it was almost like going to college or moving to a new city, and then having your family come to visit, which is always so fun," she reflected. "Just genuine fun on set."

Good Trouble premieres Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. For more on Centineo, watch below.

