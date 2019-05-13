Days after Fox graced us with the first teaser for the anticipated Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion series, a new promo released Monday will take you down memory lane.

No words are spoken throughout the minute-long teaser featuring original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, but it's just as -- if not, more -- effective.

It opens with the actors living their opulent Beverly Hills, California, lives, with Doherty meditating on a perfectly manicured backyard, Spelling fixing up some coffee in her fancy kitchen and Ziering unlocking his expensive-looking cobalt blue sports car.

But the nostalgia factor hits hard when Priestley's alarm clock strikes 6 a.m. and thesignature beats to the classic theme song starts to take over everyday appliances during the cast's mundane morning routines. A sign that this was all meant to be? Some seemed surprised by the modern-day twist to the Beverly Hills, 90210 theme (we're lookin' at you Priestley, Doherty and Green), while others seemed annoyed (ahem, Ziering) and amused (Carteris).

In any case, the gang's back together for a brand new take on the iconic series -- with a twist. In BH90210, the stars will play heightened versions of themselves inspired by their real lives and their relationships with each other.

Here's the official synopsis, according to Fox: "Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Shannen, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast -- whom the whole world watched grow up together -- attempts to continue from where they left off?"

Watch the new promo below.

A source told ET that it was "good vibes" on the set of BH90210, despite the recent death of the cast's former co-star, Luke Perry. The actor, who died in March following a massive stroke, had expressed interest in joining the series before his death.

"The crew is back together and so far, so good," the source said. "Everyone seems so incredibly excited to be working together again. There are really positive vibes and a certain appreciation by the whole cast to be reunited after Luke's passing. They all want to ensure Luke's memory lives on through the show. They are totally dedicated at this point to making the show its best."

The source also said that the returning cast was all on the same page about the series, including Doherty, who had a falling out before being written off the show in 1994.

"Shannen had a tough time getting along with the cast in her final season but she has put that all behind her," the source said. "Everyone has put their problems behind them and came together because 90210 is very special to all of them in very different ways. They want to see it succeed."

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Beverly Hills, 90210' Cast Hugs It Out in First Teaser for Reunion Series: Watch!

How the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Cast Is Feeling as They Film Reboot After Luke Perry's Death (Exclusive)

Shannen Doherty Joins 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Reunion Series