Clayton Echard Says Paternity Test Proves He's Not the Father of Twins

Clayton Echard is officially done with his Maury Povich moment because he says the results are in -- he is not the father. The Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Friday to share "the good news."

Back in August, Echard was sued by an unnamed woman who claimed he was the father of her unborn twins.

In his response to the lawsuit, Echard denied he ever had sexual intercourse with the woman in question. What's more, Echard later said on social media that "I've been notified (and have confirmed) that there are other individuals out there with nearly identical accusations being made against them by the exact same person."

Echard shared the email in which he requested and paid to have a paternity test done to put this ordeal to rest. On Friday, Echard said that the DNA showed "little to no fetal DNA present."

"Listen, it's Friday and you know what we need on a Friday? We need some good news," Echard began his video. "And who's got the good news today? I got the good news. What's the good news, Clayton? Well, test results came back early and they said little to no fetal DNA present. Let's go, baby! We knew. I knew that that was gonna happen. Thankfully five months of torture can finally be put to rest."

Echard posted a screenshot of a receipt from the parental diagnostic testing center Ravgen Diagnostics for the amount of $725.00. He also shared a screenshot of an email that he sent to someone at the center with an unnamed recipient on the copy, confirming that he will take a test on Sept. 27.

"This is the timeline. The truth will always set you free," he wrote over the images.

Fans first met Echard when he appeared on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette in 2021. He went on to lead the franchise on season 26 of The Bachelor.

During his season, Echard confessed that he slept with both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, and admitted that he was in love with both of them. That revelation prompted Susie Evans to self-eliminate from the show, though she and Echard rekindled their romance shortly thereafter. The duo officially called it quits in September 2022, six months after the season finale aired.

