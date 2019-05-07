CMT Music Awards 2019 Nominees: Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and More

The CMT Music Awards nominees are officially here!

On Tuesday, CMT unveiled the nominees for this year's annual ceremony, which Little Big Town will host on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band lead the nominees with three nods each, while others including Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift and Luke Combs each scored two nominations. Boyz II Men, Leon Bridges, Gladys Knight, Shawn Mendes and others earned their first CMT nominations this year.

While there are currently 14 acts up for Video of the Year, the top five nominees will be announced the day of the show and fans will be able to vote all day and throughout the show on Twitter to determine the winner. Voting for all of the awards opens Tuesday and will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

Keep reading for all of the nominations for the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – "Cry Pretty"

Chris Janson – "Drunk Girl"

Cole Swindell – "Break Up in the End"

Dan + Shay – "Speechless"

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – "Burning Man"

Eric Church – "Desperate Man"

Florida Georgia Line – "Simple"

Kacey Musgraves – "Rainbow"

Kane Brown – "Good as You"

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – "Coming Home"

Kelsea Ballerini – "Miss Me More"

Luke Combs – "She Got the Best of Me"

Maren Morris – "GIRL"

Zac Brown Band – "Someone I Used To Know"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cole Swindell – "Break Up in the End"

Eric Church – "Desperate Man"

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – "Drowns The Whiskey"

Kane Brown – "Lose It"

Kenny Chesney – "Get Along"

Luke Bryan – "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset"

Thomas Rhett – "Life Changes"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – "The Joke"

Carly Pearce – "Closer To You"

Carrie Underwood – "Love Wins"

Kacey Musgraves – "Space Cowboy"

Kelsea Ballerini – "Miss Me More"

Maren Morris – "GIRL"

Miranda Lambert – "Keeper of the Flame"

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – "I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)"

Dan + Shay – "Speechless"

Florida Georgia Line – "Simple"

LOCASH – "Feels Like A Party"

Maddie & Tae – "Friends Don’t"

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – "Babe"

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Eli Young Band – "Love Ain’t"

LANCO – "Born to Love You"

Little Big Town – "Summer Fever"

Midland – "Burn Out"

Old Dominion – "Hotel Key"

Zac Brown Band – "Someone I Used To Know"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – "Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)"

Jimmie Allen – "Best Shot"

Jordan Davis – "Take It From Me"

Mitchell Tenpenny – "Drunk Me"

Morgan Wallen – "Whiskey Glasses"

Runaway June – "Buy My Own Drinks"

Tenille Townes – "Somebody’s Daughter"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – "What Happens In A Small Town"

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – "Straight To Hell"

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – "Burning Man"

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – "Drowns The Whiskey"

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – "Coming Home"

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – "Babe"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Boyz II Men and Brett Young – "Motownphilly" (From CMT Crossroads)

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – "Beautiful Crazy" (From CMT Crossroads)

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – "Let You Be Right" (From CMT Crossroads)

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – "I Can't Make You Love Me" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night" (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – "Keep Me In Mind" (From CMT Crossroads)

