Coach is having a sale you don't want to miss. The fashion brand is offering 50% off hundreds of sale items, including their popular handbags, shoes, accessories and clothing. Prices are already marked. Take advantage of free shipping, too, with the code FREESHIP.

Coach is a favorite among celebrities as well! Stars such as Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan have been the faces of the top fashion brand.

The Coach heritage brand’s collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat debuted at New York Fashion Week during Stuart Vevers for Coach’s Fall 2020 runway show. J.Lo stars in the Coach x Basquiat campaign alongside an all black and brown cast including Michael B. Jordan, Paloma Elsesser, Jeremy Lin, Jon Batiste, Kyemah Mcentyre and more celebs. Styles from the new Coach x Basquiat collection include Coach's signature leather handbags, jackets, sweatshirts and tees embroidered with Basquiat's iconic imagery and phrases, such as the famous crown. This collection is sure to completely sell out in a very short time so if you would like to bring home any of these pieces, we recommend that you shop now.

Now's the time to score deals on Coach's luxurious crossbody bags, wallets, totes, fanny packs, sunglasses and more.

Shop the Coach sale and check out ET Style's top picks.

Shop the Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collaboration.

Ranger Pocket Messenger In Signature Canvas Coach Coach Ranger Pocket Messenger In Signature Canvas Coach This Coach Ranger Pocket Messenger In Signature Canvas is deeply discounted and comes in four colors: black, tan and two colorblock options. REGULARLY $450 $143.65 at Coach Outlet

Jordyn Backpack In Signature Leather Coach Coach Jordyn Backpack In Signature Leather Coach The Coach Jordyn Backpack In Signature Leather is $340 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $450 $109.65 at Coach Outlet

Sutton Hobo Coach Coach Sutton Hobo Coach This softly structured Sutton Hobo is made for everyday use and is crafted in polished pebble leather. This purse comes in two colors: slate and beachwood. This handbag is an online exclusive and cannot be found in stores. Act fast and get this Coach leather Sutton Hobo for 60% off at Coach Outlet, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $325 $130 at Coach

Janelle Boot Coach Coach Janelle Boot Coach This Coach Janelle Boot is suede and a super stylish addition to your fall/winter wardrobe. They are versatile too! Wear the boot in the over-the-knee fashion or folded at the knee to expose the velvety soft shearling lining. Get these while these last as $175 off the retail price. REGULARLY $350 $175 at Coach

Central Tote with Zip Coach Coach Central Tote with Zip Coach The Coach Central Tote has a zipper closure and can carry all of the items you need for the day -- even a laptop. This handbag comes in two colors: confetti pink and light fern. Get 60% off the Central Tote while supplies last. REGULARLY $295 $118 at Coach

Mini Serena Crossbody Coach Outlet Coach Outlet Mini Serena Crossbody Coach Outlet Coach's Mini Serena Crossbody is made of crossgrain leather with and adjustable strap to either wear this handbag on your shoulder or as a crossbody. REGULARLY $229 $89 at Coach Outlet

Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe Coach Coach Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe Coach The Coach Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe is crafted with pebbled leather with two exterior pockets. This purse has more than enough room for all of your daily essentials. REGULARLY $450 $270 at Coach

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 Coach Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 Coach This structured bag is a great everyday handbag, with three interior compartments to keep everything organized. $795 at Coach

Charlie Carryall 40 Coach Coach Charlie Carryall 40 Coach Coach's Charlie Carryall 40 is made of polished pebbled leather and is available in two colors: black and pine green. ORIGINALLY $475 $332.50 at Coach

Bowery Bootie Coach Coach Bowery Bootie Coach This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are crafted in leather and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $225 $112.50 at Coach

Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print Coach Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print Coach The Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print is made with signature Coach coated canvas and a smooth leather adjustable strap which allows you to wear the crossbody bag both on your shoulder or as a crossbody. This purse is on sale for $199 off the retail price. REGULARLY $250 $89 at Coach Outlet

Emery Crossbody Coach Coach Emery Crossbody Coach The Coach Emery Crossbody is made with glovetanned pebble leather with an adjustable strap so you can wear this handbag on your shoulder or across your body. REGULARLY $395 $237 at Coach

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18 Coach Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18 Coach Shoulder bags are all the rage right now, and this ivory color will go with everything in your fall wardrobe. $550 at Coach

Cassie Crossbody Coach Coach Cassie Crossbody Coach The Coach Cassie Crossbody is crafted in gold crinkled metallic leather. This purse is $245 off the retail price. REGULARLY $350 $105 at Coach

Dinky In Signature Leather Coach Coach Dinky In Signature Leather Coach The Coach Dinky is a new addition to the Coach sale this week. This pewter color is a new color for this purse. REGULARLY $295 $118 at Coach Outlet

Charlie Bucket Bag Coach Coach Charlie Bucket Bag Coach This Coach Charlie Bucket Bag is made in pebbled leather and is lightweight and perfect for everyday use. This purse comes in seven colors: light fern, saddle, taupe, confetti pink, chalk, black and pine green. $375 at Coach

Belt Bag In Signature Canvas Coach Coach Belt Bag In Signature Canvas Coach The Coach Belt Bag In Signature Canvas keeps you hands free with all your essentials organized. $175 at Coach

Lora Carryall 30 Coach Coach Lora Carryall 30 Coach The Coach Lora Carryall 30 is made with pebbled leather and has three compartments for easy organization. REGULARLY $327.50 $130 at Coach Outlet

Mini Barrel Bag Coach Coach Mini Barrel Bag Coach The Barrel Bag is part of The Coach Originals collection of archival-inspired bags that celebrate the Coach legacy and their authentic New York heritage, which is reimagined for today's women. This handbag is crafted from refined leather and lightweight natural woven wicker. You can carry this purse either by the top handle or with the crossbody strap included. ORIGINALLY $375 $295 at Coach

Parker Convertible Backpack 16 With Quilting Coach Coach Parker Convertible Backpack 16 With Quilting Coach A stylish quilted backpack that can be converted into a top-handle bag or crossbody style. REGULARLY $395 $276.50 at Coach

Rambler Crossbody Coach Coach Rambler Crossbody Coach The Coach Rambler Crossbody is a modern take on the 1967 Coach classic. This purse is made of glovetanned leather and is finished with the iconic Coach turnlock. This crossbody comes in four different colors, as well. REGULARLY $395 $237 at Coach

Raincoat Coach Coach Raincoat Coach The Coach raincoat is crafted of colorblock cotton-blend with luxe leather trim, the silhouette includes a funnel collar, zip pockets and side snaps. REGULARLY $995 $338 at Coach

Plaid Wool Coat With Shearling Trim Coach Coach Plaid Wool Coat With Shearling Trim Coach The Coach Plaid Wool Coat With Shearling Trim features a tartan plaid coat with shearling trim and a plush shearling collar. This coat is also almost $500 off the retail price. REGULARLY $895 $358 at Coach

