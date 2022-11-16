Shopping

Coach Outlet Just Launched A Huge Black Friday Sale — Save Up to 80% On Handbags, Wallets, and Gifts

By Wesley Horvath‍
Coach Outlet has officially kicked off the holiday season with their incredible Black Friday Sale. For Coach Outlet's biggest sale, not only are stylish Coach bags, wallets, and more accessories up to 70% off, but now you can take an extra 25% off the already discounted items. This a designer sale you don't want to miss. Whether you're looking for a classic shoulder bag or an office-friendly tote, the Coach Outlet Black Friday sale is offering unreal discounts on iconic Coach gifts.

This savings event arrived just in time to pick up some fresh wardrobe additions for the winter or score big savings on holiday gifts. Finding a quality yet cute bag to take on the go can be difficult. However, there are over 400 styles included in the Coach Outlet Black Friday sale that are ready to be carried everywhere. With double discounts on signature styles, it's now even easier to channel your favorite celebs like Megan Thee StallionKaia Gerber, and Jennifer Lopez

Coach Outlet also offers free shipping on all orders, which means even more savings on your fashionable finds. No code is needed to unlock the extra 25% off. Keep reading for ET's picks from the Coach Outlet Black Friday Sale, before the best wallets and luxury handbag deals are gone.

Lillie Carryall In Signature Canvas
Lillie Carryall In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Lillie Carryall In Signature Canvas

This stunner of a carryall is one of our favorite purses from Coach. Both spacious and elegant, the Lillie has side pockets and inside ones to make organizing your essentials easier.

$450$135
Lillie Carryall
Lillie Carryall
Coach Outlet
Lillie Carryall
$450$135
Kleo Top Handle In Signature Canvas
Kleo Top Handle In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Kleo Top Handle In Signature Canvas

For a vintage feel, this colorblock bag is just the right size for a night out. It can hold your phone, sunglasses, keys, lipstick, cards, and it still closes nicely. 

$428$128
Mini Lillie Carryall
Mini Lillie Carryall
Coach Outlet
Mini Lillie Carryall

Coach's crossgrain leather Mini Lillie carryall is a structured go-anywhere bag featuring top handles and a detachable strap for everyday versatility.

$398$119
Lonnie Small Zip Around Wallet
Lonnie Small Zip Around Wallet In Signature Jacquard
Coach Outlet
Lonnie Small Zip Around Wallet

Keep your cards and ID safe with a gorgeous zip around wallet that matches Coach's Dempsey carryall

$178$53
Tech Wallet In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Tech Wallet In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Tech Wallet In Colorblock Signature Canvas

On sale in six different colors, this wallet makes a great stocking stuffer for your special someone. 

$278$83
Kristy Shoulder Bag
Kristy Shoulder Bag
Coach Outlet
Kristy Shoulder Bag

A a classic staple to use for many years to come, this bag stands upright, has a middle zip section, and sits comfortably over your shoulder. 

$478$143
Kacey Satchel In Colorblock
Kacey Satchel In Colorblock
Coach Outlet
Kacey Satchel In Colorblock

A beautiful satchel for your wife, girlfriend, mom or daughter. The bag is perfect for an everyday purse or a weekend outing.

$378$113
Kacey Satchel In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Kacey Satchel In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Kacey Satchel In Colorblock Signature Canvas
$398$119
Mollie Bucket Bag 22
Mollie Bucket Bag 22
Coach Outlet
Mollie Bucket Bag 22

An updated version of Coach's Town Bucket Bag, this bucket bag has a detachable handle and strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

$398$169
Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas
Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas

Coach's signature canvas and smooth leather Gallery tote has a a zip-top design with pockets inside and out to turn this into your take-anywhere bag. 

$350$105
Slim Trifold Wallet
Slim Trifold Wallet
Coach
Slim Trifold Wallet

This refined pebble leather wallet has full-length bill compartments and can hold up to 13 credit cards. 

$250$75
Teri Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas
Teri Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Teri Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas

For nights out, go for a trendy shoulder bag with two credit card slots, zip-top closure, and a multifunction pocket inside for all your essentials. 

$350$175
Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock
Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock
Coach Outlet
Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock

This colorblock bag is ideal for both Fall and Winter and the detachable strap allows it to be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. Carry the matching Georgie wallet with horse and carriage logo on the front. 

$350$105
Dempsey Tote 22 With Coach Patch
Dempsey Tote 22 With Coach Patch
Coach Outlet
Dempsey Tote 22 With Coach Patch

This beautiful bag holds more than you'd expect — with a strong magnetic closure to secure your belongings. 

$378$189

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more. 

