Coach is having a sale you don't want to miss. The fashion brand is offering 50% off hundreds of sale items, including their popular handbags, shoes, accessories and clothing. Prices are already marked. Take advantage of free shipping, too, with the code FREESHIP.

Coach is a favorite among celebrities as well! Stars such as Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan have been the faces of the top fashion brand.

This week, The Coach heritage brand’s collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat debuted at New York Fashion Week during Stuart Vevers for Coach’s Fall 2020 runway show. J.Lo stars in the Coach x Basquiat campaign alongside an all black and brown cast including Michael B. Jordan, Paloma Elsesser, Jeremy Lin, Jon Batiste, Kyemah Mcentyre and more celebs. Styles from the new Coach x Basquiat collection include Coach's signature leather handbags, jackets, sweatshirts and tees embroidered with Basquiat's iconic imagery and phrases, such as the famous crown. This collection is sure to completely sell out in a very short time so if you would like to bring home any of these pieces, we recommend that you shop now.

Now's the time to score deals on Coach's luxurious crossbody bags, wallets, totes, fanny packs, sunglasses and more.

Shop the Coach sale and check out ET Style's top picks.

Shop the Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collaboration.

Central Tote Coach Coach Central Tote Coach The Coach Central Tote can carry all of the items you need for the day -- even a laptop. REGULARLY $295 $177 at Coach

Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe Coach Coach Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe Coach The Coach Emery Crossbody With Varsity Stripe is crafted with pebbled leather with two exterior pockets. This purse has more than enough room for all of your daily essentials. REGULARLY $450 $275 at Coach

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 Coach Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 Coach This structured bag is a great everyday handbag, with three interior compartments to keep everything organized. $795 at Coach

Belt Bag In Signature Canvas Coach Coach Belt Bag In Signature Canvas Coach The Coach Belt Bag In Signature Canvas keeps you hands free with all your essentials organized. $175 at Coach

Charlie Carryall 40 Coach Coach Charlie Carryall 40 Coach Coach's Charlie Carryall 40 is made of polished pebbled leather and is available in three colors: taupe, black and pine green. ORIGINALLY $475 $332.50 at Coach

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18 Coach Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18 Coach Shoulder bags are all the rage right now, and this ivory color will go with everything in your fall wardrobe. $550 at Coach

Parker Convertible Backpack 16 With Quilting Coach Coach Parker Convertible Backpack 16 With Quilting Coach A stylish quilted backpack that can be converted into a top-handle bag or crossbody style. REGULARLY $395 $276.50 at Coach

Dinky Coach Coach Dinky Coach The Coach Dinky is a new addition to the Coach sale this week. This pewter color is a new color for this purse. ORIGINALLY $295 $247.50 at Coach

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue Slim Brief 25 Coach Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue Slim Brief 25 Coach This black leather briefcase is bold yet classic, and you'll get years of wear out of it. $495 at Coach

Charlie Bucket Bag Coach Coach Charlie Bucket Bag Coach This Coach Charlie Bucket Bag is made in pebbled leather and is lightweight and perfect for everyday use. This purse comes in seven colors: light fern, saddle, taupe, confetti pink, chalk, black and pine green. $375 at Coach

Dreamer Convertible Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas Coach Coach Dreamer Convertible Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas Coach A leather-and-canvas crossbody bag with the iconic Coach logo. This crossbody bag is available in 2 colors: sand taupe and tan black. REGULARLY $275 $137.50 at Coach

Dalton 31 In Colorblock Coach Coach Dalton 31 In Colorblock Coach The Coach Dalton 31 In Colorblock is on online exclusive meaning you cannot find this handbag in any store. This bag is taupe and ginger with brass hardware. ORIGINALLY $425 $276.50 at Coach

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Wells Backpack Coach Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Wells Backpack Coach This leather backpack is great for work or for the weekend, and the Basquiat artwork only ups the cool factor. $995 at Coach

Hadley Hobo In Colorblock Coach Coach Hadley Hobo In Colorblock Coach The Coach Hadley Hobo In Colorblock is an online only exclusive bag from Coach and comes in three colors: brass/taupe ginger, pewter/pine green aurora and chalk multi/gold. If you are interested in the solid versions of this purse you can check out the four color options here. ORIGINALLY $395 $267.50 at Coach

Lora Carryall 30 Coach Coach Lora Carryall 30 Coach The Coach Lora Carryall 30 is made with pebbled leather and has three compartments for easy organization. $327.50 at Coach

Cassie Crossbody 19 Coach Coach Cassie Crossbody 19 Coach The Coach Cassie Crossbody 19 comes in two colors: black and chalk. $295 at Coach

Mini Barrel Bag Coach Coach Mini Barrel Bag Coach The Barrel Bag is part of The Coach Originals collection of archival-inspired bags that celebrate the Coach legacy and their authentic New York heritage, which is reimagined for today's women. This handbag is crafted from refined leather and lightweight natural woven wicker. You can carry this purse either by the top handle or with the crossbody strap included. ORIGINALLY $375 $295 at Coach

Alie Belt Bag Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Coach Alie Belt Bag Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat This Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag was just released yesterday by Coach featuring icons from his revolutionary works of art. You can shop the entire collection of purses, totes, and clothing here. $375 at Coach

Bowery Bootie Coach Coach Bowery Bootie Coach This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are crafted in leather and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $225 $112.50 at Coach

Small Wallet With Wildflower Print Coach Coach Small Wallet With Wildflower Print Coach This Coach Small Wallet with Wild Flower Print is a subtle statement wallet for sure. $125 at Coach

Park Watch, 26mm Coach Coach Park Watch, 26mm Coach An elegant watch with mesh strap and Swarovski crystals. REGULARLY $275 $137.50 at Coach

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Stars in Iconic Campaign for Coach x Basquiat Line

The Best Designer Shoes From Rothy's, Tory Burch, Coach and More

The Best Fanny Pack -- Coach x Basquiat, Gucci, Burberry and More

Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 65% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothing

Kate Spade Sale: Take an Extra 40% Off Sale Items

Rothy’s ECO Line of Handbags: From Ocean Plastic to Instant Classic

Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Designer Gabriela Hearst's New It Bag

Save Up to 75% Off Designer Handbags at the Amazon Sale