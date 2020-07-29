Coach Sale: Shop 50% Off Sale Items and Free Shipping

Coach is having a sale you don't want to miss. The fashion brand is offering 50% off hundreds of sale items, including their popular handbags, shoes, accessories and clothing. Prices are already marked. Take advantage of free shipping, too, with the code FREESHIP.

Coach is a favorite among celebrities as well! Stars such as Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan have been the faces of the top fashion brand.

Now's the time to score deals on Coach's luxurious crossbody bags, wallets, totes, sunglasses and more.

Shop the Coach sale and check out ET Style's top picks.

Tabby Hobo Coach Coach Tabby Hobo Coach A chic slouchy hobo bag, featuring Coach's signature hardware. REGULARLY $495 $247.50 at Coach

Parker Convertible Backpack 16 With Quilting Coach Coach Parker Convertible Backpack 16 With Quilting Coach A stylish quilted backpack that can be converted into a top-handle bag or crossbody style. REGULARLY $395 $197.50 at Coach

Park Watch, 26mm Coach Coach Park Watch, 26mm Coach An elegant watch with mesh strap and Swarovski crystals. REGULARLY $275 $137.50 at Coach

Verona Mule Coach Coach Verona Mule Coach Sleek, comfy mules with Coach buckle detail. REGULARLY $150 $75 at Coach

Tea Rose Oval Sunglasses Coach Coach Tea Rose Oval Sunglasses Coach Feminine pink round sunglasses with curved temples. REGULARLY $185 $92.50 at Coach

See all the sale items on the Coach website.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Shopbop Sale: Take Up to 70% Off 1000s of Newly Added Styles

Kate Spade Sale: Buy More, Save More on Heels, Flats and Sandals

Intermix Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Designer Fashion Sale Pieces